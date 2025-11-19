This Miami Mural Festival Is Fundraising To Transform an Elementary School Into a Work of Art

Since 2018, aWall Mural Projects has used art to transform schools across Miami Dade County. Under the watchful eye of artist Sergio Arce, who paints under the name Registered Artist, international and local artists have painted murals on over 150 Miami schools. With Miami Art Week quickly approaching, they are now fundraising via GoFundMe for a fresh round of art at Emerson Elementary.

“What I’m looking forward to at Miami Art Week is seeing old friends and making new connections,” the artist, who founded and directs the festival, tells My Modern Met. “This week of painting and creating art is to inspire the next generation of future artists.” As the artists who participate volunteer their time, these donations will go toward providing them with monetary assistance.

Donations also support all the behind-the-scenes mechanisms that make the festival work. This includes art supplies and lifts, as well as basics like food and water for all the artists. My Modern Met is a proud to have made a donation to this special event, which uses art to uplift a community and provide inspiration to the children who attend the school.

“The children are our future, and as a community, we need to step up and support the incredible artists who are donating their time and resources to enrich young lives,” says Eugene Kim, co-founder and editor-in-chief of My Modern Met. “The aWall Project is a cause that My Modern Met fully stands behind. I’ve personally met some of the artists in Miami. They are genuine, hard-working creatives who are truly trying to make a positive difference in the world. I encourage everyone to donate and help this meaningful project thrive.”

Some of the featured artists in this year’s event, which runs from November 29 until December 8, include Jesse Warne, Pyramid Guy, Jieun Kim, and Wing Chow. Each will bring their own unique style to the event, helping give a little color to the selected school. To show your support for the initiative, head to GoFundMe and donate.

aWall Mural Projects is currently fundraising for its 2025 edition, where artists will converge to transform a Miami elementary school.

The event, which takes place during Miami Art Week, will feature local and international artists.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Registered Artist.