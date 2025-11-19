Home / Art / Street Art

This Miami Mural Festival Is Fundraising To Transform an Elementary School Into a Work of Art

By Jessica Stewart on November 19, 2025
aWall Mural Project

Art by Congo (2024 aWall Mural Project)

Since 2018, aWall Mural Projects has used art to transform schools across Miami Dade County. Under the watchful eye of artist Sergio Arce, who paints under the name Registered Artist, international and local artists have painted murals on over 150 Miami schools. With Miami Art Week quickly approaching, they are now fundraising via GoFundMe for a fresh round of art at Emerson Elementary.

“What I’m looking forward to at Miami Art Week is seeing old friends and making new connections,” the artist, who founded and directs the festival, tells My Modern Met. “This week of painting and creating art is to inspire the next generation of future artists.” As the artists who participate volunteer their time, these donations will go toward providing them with monetary assistance.

Donations also support all the behind-the-scenes mechanisms that make the festival work. This includes art supplies and lifts, as well as basics like food and water for all the artists. My Modern Met is a proud to have made a donation to this special event, which uses art to uplift a community and provide inspiration to the children who attend the school.

“The children are our future, and as a community, we need to step up and support the incredible artists who are donating their time and resources to enrich young lives,” says Eugene Kim, co-founder and editor-in-chief of My Modern Met. “The aWall Project is a cause that My Modern Met fully stands behind. I’ve personally met some of the artists in Miami. They are genuine, hard-working creatives who are truly trying to make a positive difference in the world. I encourage everyone to donate and help this meaningful project thrive.”

Some of the featured artists in this year’s event, which runs from November 29 until December 8, include Jesse Warne, Pyramid Guy, Jieun Kim, and Wing Chow. Each will bring their own unique style to the event, helping give a little color to the selected school. To show your support for the initiative, head to GoFundMe and donate.

aWall Mural Projects is currently fundraising for its 2025 edition, where artists will converge to transform a Miami elementary school.

aWall Mural Project

Art by Dodici (2024 aWall Mural Project)

aWall Mural Project

Art by Wing Chow (2024 aWall Mural Project)

aWall Mural Project

Art by MORAZUL (2024 aWall Mural Project)

The event, which takes place during Miami Art Week, will feature local and international artists.

aWall Mural Project

Art by Nina Valkhoff (2024 aWall Mural Project)

aWall Mural Project

Art by Natalie Robinson (2024 aWall Mural Project)

aWall Mural Project

Art by Patrick Maxcy (2024 aWall Mural Project)

aWall Mural Projects: Instagram | Facebook | GoFundMe

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Registered Artist.

Related Articles:

First Annual Mural Festival Dedicated To Deaf Artists and the Deaf Community

Mural Artist Shane Grammer Opens up About What It Means To Create Public Art [Interview]

Street Artist Leads Non-Profit That Transforms Miami Schools Into Vibrant Pieces of Art [Interview]

New Street Art Festival in a Small French Village Gets a Community Excited With Massive Murals [Interview]

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Colorful Animation Comes to Life as You Drive by 600-Foot-Long Street Mural
‘Hawaii Walls’ Street Art Festival Shows How Art Unites and Strengthens Communities [Interview]
New Book Gives an Insider’s Look at London’s Extensive Street Art Culture [Interview]
Efforts To Erase Banksy’s New Mural May Have Actually Amplified His Message
Non-Profit Uses Public Art To Activate the Once-Forgotten Spaces in Seattle’s Pioneer Square
Banksy Is at Risk of Exposing His Identity After Painting on a Historic Court Building in London

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Monumental Lacework Mural Highlights Cultural Heritage of a Romanian City’s Fabric
Artist Honors Volunteers That Provide Free Meals for Sick People With Giant Mural in LA [Interview]
Artist Creates Ephemeral Earth Murals Using Iceland’s Evocative Landscape as a Canvas
Tallest Mural in Long Beach Encourages Passersby to Pursue Their Dreams
Beautifully Drawn Black and White Posters Pop Up on Paris Streets
Colorful Mural on the U.S.-Mexico Border Wall Calls for “Mutual Embrace” Among Nations

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.