Walter Foster Publishing’s Free Tutorials and Downloadables Help Refine Your Art and Craft Skills

For nearly 100 years, the name Walter Foster Publishing has been synonymous with art education. Ever since self-taught artist Walter T. Foster started the company in 1922, it has been producing instructional arts and craft kits and books for both adults and children. Now, the company has gotten a facelift with a brand new website that is stocked with all sorts of treats for anyone who loves creating art.

Not only does the website include all of your favorite Walter Foster Publishing books—from Painting with Bob Ross to Color Mixing Recipes for Watercolor to Empowered Embroidery—but there are also new features that allow anyone to learn online. The brand new Art Studio is a place to find your favorite Walter Foster artists and authors and follow their video tutorials. New content is added regularly, so check back often to either learn or hone a new skill.

Current tutorials include lessons on how to hand letter a glass frame, create paper mache paste, and fold an origami fox. Artist Sonia Leong also gives a crash course in the visual language of manga so that artists can refine their skills. In addition, the art studio includes free, downloadable projects and activities.

Painters will enjoy free lessons on how to mix darks with watercolor or even paint an island in the wilderness with Bob Ross. Crafters can find projects on how to create polymer clay animals or produce log stamp art. And the downloadable materials are particularly rich for those who love drawing. Whether you want to learn how to draw a squirrel, perfect comic book inking techniques, or learn how to draw plaid with a colored pencil, there's something for you.

With new content being added all the time, there are plenty of reasons to bookmark Walter Foster Publishing's new website. Taking advantage of nearly 100 years of art education is a must for any creative, whether you are a dabbler or a professional.

