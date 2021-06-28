Home / Resources

Walter Foster Publishing’s Free Tutorials and Downloadables Help Refine Your Art and Craft Skills

By Jessica Stewart on June 28, 2021
Walter Foster Publishing Art Studio Tutorials

This post is sponsored by Walter Foster Publishing. Our partners are handpicked by My Modern Met’s team because they represent the best in design and innovation.

For nearly 100 years, the name Walter Foster Publishing has been synonymous with art education. Ever since self-taught artist Walter T. Foster started the company in 1922, it has been producing instructional arts and craft kits and books for both adults and children. Now, the company has gotten a facelift with a brand new website that is stocked with all sorts of treats for anyone who loves creating art.

Not only does the website include all of your favorite Walter Foster Publishing books—from Painting with Bob Ross to Color Mixing Recipes for Watercolor to Empowered Embroidery—but there are also new features that allow anyone to learn online. The brand new Art Studio is a place to find your favorite Walter Foster artists and authors and follow their video tutorials. New content is added regularly, so check back often to either learn or hone a new skill.

Current tutorials include lessons on how to hand letter a glass frame, create paper mache paste, and fold an origami fox. Artist Sonia Leong also gives a crash course in the visual language of manga so that artists can refine their skills. In addition, the art studio includes free, downloadable projects and activities.

Painters will enjoy free lessons on how to mix darks with watercolor or even paint an island in the wilderness with Bob Ross. Crafters can find projects on how to create polymer clay animals or produce log stamp art. And the downloadable materials are particularly rich for those who love drawing. Whether you want to learn how to draw a squirrel, perfect comic book inking techniques, or learn how to draw plaid with a colored pencil, there's something for you.

With new content being added all the time, there are plenty of reasons to bookmark Walter Foster Publishing's new website. Taking advantage of nearly 100 years of art education is a must for any creative, whether you are a dabbler or a professional.

Walter Foster Publishing has spent nearly 100 years producing arts and crafts books for adults and children.

Walter Foster Publishing Crafting Books

Their new website is full of their signature books, including lessons on how to paint with Bob Ross.

Walter Foster Publishing Bob Ross Painting Book

A real highlight is the Art Studio, which features tutorials and downloadable materials from your favorite Walter Foster artists.

With new content being added constantly, check back often for new arts and crafts goodies.

Free Art and Craft Projects OnlineWalter Foster Publishing: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Learn the Basics of Perspective to Create Drawings That Pop Off the Page
Everything You Need to Learn the Ancient Art of Calligraphy
100+ Drawing Ideas That Will Get You Sketching Right Now
Where to View Leonardo da Vinci’s Notebooks Online for Free
You Can Now Download and 3D Print 18,000 Famous Sculptures and Artifacts
Here’s Where to Find Thousands of New Brushes to Use in Procreate and Photoshop

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

You Can Now Virtually Walk the Halls of the Louvre’s Amazing Art Collection
12 Best Love Quotes From Literature, Poetry, and Pop Culture
Create Your Own Collage Art With This Supply List and Popular Techniques To Try
These Brilliant Etymology Infographics Reveal the Origins of Common Words
Learn Genetics Quickly With This Simple (and Sweet) Gummy Bear Experiment
Virtual ‘Library Explorer’ Digitally Recreates the Thrill of Browsing Endless Book Stacks

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.