Art History and Famous Photography References in 'The Simpsons'

By Regina Sienra on December 9, 2024

The TV show The Simpsons has long been lauded for predicting the future, but it has also drawn from the past for its visual gags. An Instagram account known simply as Criminal Simpsons has compiled the art history references featured in the beloved long-running animated sitcom, as well as the famous photographs they've recreated and cleverly woven into their episodes.

The art references in The Simpsons never feel gratuitous. Sometimes, they’re out in the open, providing an art-themed arch to an episode or sequence. For example, in the Halloween episode Treehouse of Horror IV, Bart, serving as a host, walks around a gallery depicting some famous paintings where the original artwork’s model has been swapped with a Simpsons family member—Homer can be seen in a version of The Death of Marat by Jacques-Louis David. Rather than being murdered while correcting a newspaper proof, like in the original painting, Homer seems to have dozed off while holding onto his shopping list.

Art also makes its way into The Simpsons in the walls and collections of their characters, adding a layer to their personalities. Mr. Burns is the proud owner of a painting that looks just like Arrangement in Grey and Black No. 1 by James Whistler, best known as a somber yet compelling portrait of the artist's mother. However, given the elongated nose of the subject, it seems like a portrait of the evil businessman's own mother. On the other hand, the very religious Ned Flanders proudly displays The Last Supper in his living room.

However, the use of references is all the more brilliant when it's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment that sets the tone or pushes the story forward. In Bart Gets Hit by a Car, the hell the eldest Simpson kid sees before regaining consciousness looks just like a panel of The Garden of Earthly Delights, while Grampa visits a somber Nighthawks-like cafe following the death of his lover in the season two episode Old Money.

The nods to famous photographs in The Simpsons is even more common throughout the series. Not only do they enhance the watching experience for those who pick up the references, but their use is a testament to the power of the original images to convey a feeling or mood. One of the best examples of this is Lisa being “sworn in” as a beauty queen with Marge—decked in a pink suit and with a sorrowful expression–by her side, like the famous image of Lyndon B. Johnson aboard Air Force One following JFK's assassination.

Whether you're a huge Simpsons fan, or have only caught a couple episodes, one thing's for sure—it’s thanks in large part to its attention to details like these that has made it one of the smartest and timelessly funny shows in the history of television. You can browse the art and photography references in The Simpsons below. For even more of this celebrated TV family, make sure to follow Criminal Simpsons on Instagram.

An Instagram account called Criminal Simpsons has compiled the art history references that are wonderfully woven into many episodes of The Simpsons.

Sometimes, it's out in the open, providing an art-themed arch to an episode or sequence.

Or it's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment that sets the tone or pushes the story forward.

The nods to famous photographs in The Simpsons is even more common throughout the series.

Not only do they enhance the watching experience for those who pick up the references, but their use is a testament to the power of the original images to convey a feeling or mood.

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor's degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years' experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
