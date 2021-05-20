100+ Drawing Ideas That Will Get You Sketching Right Now

Practice is a vital part of perfecting your drawing skills. Learning the basics and repeating them over and over again is the only way to improve. For proof, just check out what a few years of drawing practice can do. It’s truly incredible the progress that you can make by dedicating time to this pursuit. Those who do have gone from scrawling simple figure sketches to fully-rendered portraits in seemingly no time.
Although the best way to improve your drawing is to just get started, figuring out what to sketch can be challenging. Like all creative endeavors, everyone goes through “blocks” where they can’t figure out what to put pencil to paper. Well, have no fear! We’ve got a list of 75+ easy drawing ideas for you to try. They range from everyday objects to fantastical cityscapes—we recommend trying a variety in order to flex every bit of your drawing muscle.
Investing in great supplies will help ensure that you expand your sketching capabilities. So, check out our recommendations for the best drawing pencils and our guide for the best type of paper to use. And if you’re looking to add color to your work, we’ve identified some of the best colored pencils to use, too.
Drawing Ideas That Anyone Can Try
Easy drawing ideas inspired by real life:
- The interior of your living room
- A houseplant
- Kitchen utensils, like a whisk or slotted spoon
- Your self-portrait
- A family photograph that you cherish
- A famous person you admire
- Your feet (or someone else's feet)
- Your hands (or someone else's hands)
- A necklace, ring, or another piece of jewelry—try combining them in a still life
- A furry friend (working from a photograph is probably best)
- A fresh bouquet of flowers (try colored pencils with this one)
- Trees outside your window
- The exterior of your favorite building
- The items on your coffee table
- Your most interesting pair of shoes
- A cute baby animal
- Fresh fruit that's been cut in half (citrus fruit works well)
- House keys attached to a keychain
- A cup of coffee and pastry from a local cafe
- An interesting knick-knack off your shelf
- Your favorite wild animal
- A spider in a spiderweb
- The back of someone's head
- Sketch someone on public transit
- An interesting doorknob or door knocker
- Play with perspective by looking straight up at a skyscraper or at a bridge
- Crumpled fabric
- A landscape that you love
- Make a copy of your favorite painting or statue (bonus points if it's in a museum)
- Recreate scientific renderings of bugs or birds (such as John James Audubon)
- A closeup of your eye
- An object in a glass dish
- What you're wearing today
- The view from your window
- What you see from your car's rearview mirror
- Your dinner that night…
- … before you've prepared it (the ingredients)
- A myriad of mushrooms
- A still life featuring old technology
- Your favorite farm animal
- Collection of your favorite things
- A portrait of your significant other
- Head to a park and draw what you see
- Frog on a lily pad
- The view from a bridge—either from or underneath it
- Things that make you feel cozy
- A scene from your favorite vacation
- The inner workings of a mechanical object (like a watch)
- Your favorite condiment—be sure to draw the label
- A ballerina on their toes
- Someone who looks worried and is biting their lip
- Draw your to-do list
- Find a receipt and draw one item that is on it
- Sketch the same subject in at least five different ways
- Document your day, each hour, as a comic
Drawing Ideas Inspired by the Imagination
Cool drawing ideas inspired by the imagination:
- Combine two subjects that don't go together into one scene
- Draw a new fish tank for a fish
- Imagine a wolf made of branches
- Cover a sheet of paper with an array of flowers
- Design the exterior of your dream house
- Build your own castle
- Fill a silhouette portrait with geometric designs
- Make your own pattern
- Draw a still life in the Cubist style
- Illustrate a vivid dream you or someone else has had
- Imagine life underwater
- Picture a home in outer space…
- … and the ship that will take you there…
- … and the creatures you'll meet
- Render your favorite memory
- Everything in the world is topsy-turvey (up is down, down is up)
- Animal dressed like a human
- Give an object a face
- A neighborhood of treehouses
- An unlikely pair of friends
- A mad tea party
- A forklift lifting spaghetti and meatballs
- Aerial view of your favorite place
- Superheroes in real life
- Mashup of two characters in pop culture
- M.C. Escher-style interior
- Your world in LEGOs
- A drawing of a drawing
- Swap the scale of two subjects
- It's raining… (not water)
- Your dream house
- Illustrate the phrase “it's a small world”
- Illustrate the phrase “your head in the clouds”
- Imagine a city in outer space
- A llama wearing a top hat
- Many mandalas in different shapes and patterns
- Illustrate part of your favorite song
- Reimagine a famous pattern like paisley
- Illustrate an idiom in a literal way
- Imagine an album cover for a fictitious band (or real band)
- Randomly select three words and draw what they mean together
- Your favorite video game character
- A cityscape in the lenses of sunglasses
- An animal holding a balloon
- Make up your own flower—for an added challenge, make it a whole bouquet
- Combine multiple animals into one creature
- Give an object a face
- Make up a music band and draw their album cover
- Draw a new album cover for an existing musician
For even more drawing ideas, pick up your copy of 642 Things to Draw!
Learn How to Execute Your Drawing Ideas Step by Step
While there are seemingly endless cool drawing ideas floating around, some of the most popular subjects tend to be nature-themed or revolve around the human figure. Get acquainted with how to draw them with some of the step-by-step guides below. You never know—learning to draw them might spark even more drawing ideas!
Drawing Animals
How to draw a cat in two different ways — Whether you want to sketch countless tiny fur hairs or are looking to design the next Garfield, this guide will introduce you to basic cat anatomy and how to draw them in a realistic or stylized way.
Draw a tiger step by step — Ready to draw a big cat? Learn how to draw a tiger in 10 steps.
Learn how to draw a panda — Pandas are some of the most beloved animals on the planet, and it's easy to understand why. This tutorial will teach you how to draw a panda sitting while holding a shoot of bamboo.
Master drawing a cow lying down in a field — No depiction of a bucolic landscape is complete without a content cow, grazing away on some grass. Learn how to draw a cow with these step-by-step instructions.
Sketch a polar bear step by step — In this tutorial, we will go through the steps of sketching a polar bear walking through the arctic under a full moon.
Draw a sleeping arctic fox in nine steps — With their plush coats and charming personalities, it's no wonder foxes are among the most beloved animals on the internet. Now you can learn to draw one!
Drawing Human Anatomy
A “handy” guide to drawing hands — Drawing human anatomy is tricky, and the hands might be the most challenging body part of all. In this guide, we break down the internal structure of the hand and how you can articulate the bones and muscles under the skin. Follow these steps to bring your drawing to life.
Know your nose with this tutorial — Of all the facial features, the nose is one you might not give a lot of thought to. But don't ignore it—this feature helps define the face. We'll go over the anatomy of the nose and how you can draw it in a realistic way.
Set your sights on realism — Learning how to draw a realistic eye is all about understanding that it’s not just the pupil that makes it appear lifelike. The shape of the eye, the creases in the lid, and the eyelashes are also important in achieving likeness—and we'll go over all of it.
Perfect your portraiture in this tutorial — Portrait drawing has long had an important place in art history and remains a popular subject for contemporary artists. If you too are a creative who wants to carry on this tradition, it’s important that you know how to draw a face.
Learn to draw a skull — It’s a necessary and helpful exercise to learn how to draw a skull—even if you’ve rendered a portrait before. In this tutorial, we’ll look at the proportions of the head as well as an easy step-by-step process to sketching the bones.
Nature-Inspired Subjects
Embrace the fall spirit and draw a pumpkin — Whether they're orange, green, smooth, or bumpy, pumpkins are synonymous with autumn. We've put together this step-by-step drawing tutorial that will help you draw a pumpkin in just a few steps.
Sketch a sunflower in nine steps — Channel Van Gogh's painting when you follow this step-by-step guide.
Learn how to draw a rose — The rose is an enduring symbol of love. Just as writers have spoken of its beauty, artists draw its delicate petals. But just because the rose is popular doesn't mean it's easy to sketch. Loaded with layers of petals, it can be a challenge. But have no fear—we break a rose drawing down so that it's both approachable and fun.
Interested in other blooms? Here's how to draw a variety of flowers —There are so many types of botanicals in the world that it’s impossible to learn how to draw each one. But once you understand the basic structure of a flower, you can use that knowledge to sketch any botanical you like.
If you're itching to sketch all the things, check out the top drawing tutorials on YouTube. These artists will help you learn to draw for free.
Looking for others who love drawing? Join our Art, Design, Photography, and Drawing Club on Facebook!
Related Articles:
Best Drawing Pencils for Professionals and Beginners Who Love to Sketch
Detailed Architectural Drawings Are a Modern-Day Homage to the Art of M.C. Escher
Adults Are Filling Drawings with Calming Patterns Instead of Just Coloring Them In
Artists Are Re-Drawing Their Old Work to Show How Much They’ve Improved