100+ Drawing Ideas That Will Get You Sketching Right Now

Practice is a vital part of perfecting your drawing skills. Learning the basics and repeating them over and over again is the only way to improve. For proof, just check out what a few years of drawing practice can do. It’s truly incredible the progress that you can make by dedicating time to this pursuit. Those who do have gone from scrawling simple figure sketches to fully-rendered portraits in seemingly no time.

Although the best way to improve your drawing is to just get started, figuring out what to sketch can be challenging. Like all creative endeavors, everyone goes through “blocks” where they can’t figure out what to put pencil to paper. Well, have no fear! We’ve got a list of 75+ easy drawing ideas for you to try. They range from everyday objects to fantastical cityscapes—we recommend trying a variety in order to flex every bit of your drawing muscle.

Investing in great supplies will help ensure that you expand your sketching capabilities. So, check out our recommendations for the best drawing pencils and our guide for the best type of paper to use. And if you’re looking to add color to your work, we’ve identified some of the best colored pencils to use, too.

Drawing Ideas That Anyone Can Try

Easy drawing ideas inspired by real life:

The interior of your living room

A houseplant

Kitchen utensils, like a whisk or slotted spoon

Your self-portrait

A family photograph that you cherish

A famous person you admire

Your feet (or someone else's feet)

Your hands (or someone else's hands)

A necklace, ring, or another piece of jewelry—try combining them in a still life

A furry friend (working from a photograph is probably best)

A fresh bouquet of flowers (try colored pencils with this one)

Trees outside your window

The exterior of your favorite building

The items on your coffee table

Your most interesting pair of shoes

A cute baby animal

Fresh fruit that's been cut in half (citrus fruit works well)

House keys attached to a keychain

A cup of coffee and pastry from a local cafe

An interesting knick-knack off your shelf

Your favorite wild animal

A spider in a spiderweb

The back of someone's head

Sketch someone on public transit

An interesting doorknob or door knocker

Play with perspective by looking straight up at a skyscraper or at a bridge

Crumpled fabric

A landscape that you love

Make a copy of your favorite painting or statue (bonus points if it's in a museum)

Recreate scientific renderings of bugs or birds (such as John James Audubon)

A closeup of your eye

An object in a glass dish

What you're wearing today

The view from your window

What you see from your car's rearview mirror

Your dinner that night…

… before you've prepared it (the ingredients)

A myriad of mushrooms

A still life featuring old technology

Your favorite farm animal

Collection of your favorite things

A portrait of your significant other

Head to a park and draw what you see

Frog on a lily pad

The view from a bridge—either from or underneath it

Things that make you feel cozy

A scene from your favorite vacation

The inner workings of a mechanical object (like a watch)

Your favorite condiment—be sure to draw the label

A ballerina on their toes

Someone who looks worried and is biting their lip

Draw your to-do list

Find a receipt and draw one item that is on it

Sketch the same subject in at least five different ways

Document your day, each hour, as a comic

Drawing Ideas Inspired by the Imagination

Cool drawing ideas inspired by the imagination:

Combine two subjects that don't go together into one scene

Draw a new fish tank for a fish

Imagine a wolf made of branches

Cover a sheet of paper with an array of flowers

Design the exterior of your dream house

Build your own castle

Fill a silhouette portrait with geometric designs

Make your own pattern

Draw a still life in the Cubist style

Illustrate a vivid dream you or someone else has had

Imagine life underwater

Picture a home in outer space…

… and the ship that will take you there…

… and the creatures you'll meet

Render your favorite memory

Everything in the world is topsy-turvey (up is down, down is up)

Animal dressed like a human

Give an object a face

A neighborhood of treehouses

An unlikely pair of friends

A mad tea party

A forklift lifting spaghetti and meatballs

Aerial view of your favorite place

Superheroes in real life

Mashup of two characters in pop culture

M.C. Escher-style interior

Your world in LEGOs

A drawing of a drawing

Swap the scale of two subjects

It's raining… (not water)

Your dream house

Illustrate the phrase “it's a small world”

Illustrate the phrase “your head in the clouds”

Imagine a city in outer space

A llama wearing a top hat

Many mandalas in different shapes and patterns

Illustrate part of your favorite song

Reimagine a famous pattern like paisley

Illustrate an idiom in a literal way

Imagine an album cover for a fictitious band (or real band)

Randomly select three words and draw what they mean together

Your favorite video game character

A cityscape in the lenses of sunglasses

An animal holding a balloon

Make up your own flower—for an added challenge, make it a whole bouquet

Combine multiple animals into one creature

Give an object a face

Make up a music band and draw their album cover

Draw a new album cover for an existing musician

For even more drawing ideas, pick up your copy of 642 Things to Draw!

Learn How to Execute Your Drawing Ideas Step by Step

While there are seemingly endless cool drawing ideas floating around, some of the most popular subjects tend to be nature-themed or revolve around the human figure. Get acquainted with how to draw them with some of the step-by-step guides below. You never know—learning to draw them might spark even more drawing ideas!

Drawing Animals

How to draw a cat in two different ways — Whether you want to sketch countless tiny fur hairs or are looking to design the next Garfield, this guide will introduce you to basic cat anatomy and how to draw them in a realistic or stylized way.

Draw a tiger step by step — Ready to draw a big cat? Learn how to draw a tiger in 10 steps.

Learn how to draw a panda — Pandas are some of the most beloved animals on the planet, and it's easy to understand why. This tutorial will teach you how to draw a panda sitting while holding a shoot of bamboo.

Master drawing a cow lying down in a field — No depiction of a bucolic landscape is complete without a content cow, grazing away on some grass. Learn how to draw a cow with these step-by-step instructions.

Sketch a polar bear step by step — In this tutorial, we will go through the steps of sketching a polar bear walking through the arctic under a full moon.

Draw a sleeping arctic fox in nine steps — With their plush coats and charming personalities, it's no wonder foxes are among the most beloved animals on the internet. Now you can learn to draw one!

Drawing Human Anatomy

A “handy” guide to drawing hands — Drawing human anatomy is tricky, and the hands might be the most challenging body part of all. In this guide, we break down the internal structure of the hand and how you can articulate the bones and muscles under the skin. Follow these steps to bring your drawing to life.

Know your nose with this tutorial — Of all the facial features, the nose is one you might not give a lot of thought to. But don't ignore it—this feature helps define the face. We'll go over the anatomy of the nose and how you can draw it in a realistic way.

Set your sights on realism — Learning how to draw a realistic eye is all about understanding that it’s not just the pupil that makes it appear lifelike. The shape of the eye, the creases in the lid, and the eyelashes are also important in achieving likeness—and we'll go over all of it.

Perfect your portraiture in this tutorial — Portrait drawing has long had an important place in art history and remains a popular subject for contemporary artists. If you too are a creative who wants to carry on this tradition, it’s important that you know how to draw a face.

Learn to draw a skull — It’s a necessary and helpful exercise to learn how to draw a skull—even if you’ve rendered a portrait before. In this tutorial, we’ll look at the proportions of the head as well as an easy step-by-step process to sketching the bones.

Nature-Inspired Subjects

Embrace the fall spirit and draw a pumpkin — Whether they're orange, green, smooth, or bumpy, pumpkins are synonymous with autumn. We've put together this step-by-step drawing tutorial that will help you draw a pumpkin in just a few steps.

Sketch a sunflower in nine steps — Channel Van Gogh's painting when you follow this step-by-step guide.

Learn how to draw a rose — The rose is an enduring symbol of love. Just as writers have spoken of its beauty, artists draw its delicate petals. But just because the rose is popular doesn't mean it's easy to sketch. Loaded with layers of petals, it can be a challenge. But have no fear—we break a rose drawing down so that it's both approachable and fun.

Interested in other blooms? Here's how to draw a variety of flowers —There are so many types of botanicals in the world that it’s impossible to learn how to draw each one. But once you understand the basic structure of a flower, you can use that knowledge to sketch any botanical you like.

If you're itching to sketch all the things, check out the top drawing tutorials on YouTube. These artists will help you learn to draw for free.

Looking for others who love drawing? Join our Art, Design, Photography, and Drawing Club on Facebook!

Related Articles:

Best Drawing Pencils for Professionals and Beginners Who Love to Sketch

Detailed Architectural Drawings Are a Modern-Day Homage to the Art of M.C. Escher

Adults Are Filling Drawings with Calming Patterns Instead of Just Coloring Them In

Artists Are Re-Drawing Their Old Work to Show How Much They’ve Improved