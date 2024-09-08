If you are among the many who struggle to find the right image without worrying about copyright restrictions, Public Work may be the perfect solution for you. Built by Cosmos, Public Work features over 100,000 public domain images compiled from online archives and institutions like the MET, Art Institute of Chicago, and the New York Public Library.

The website offers a user-friendly, straightforward design that emphasizes functionality and simplicity. It offers a powerful search function and an endless scroll feature that allows users to continuously find new pieces. As most of the images on the website are from museum archives, Public Work is composed chiefly of drawings and paintings, ranging from traditional Japanese woodblock prints to psychedelic diagrams.

Finding specific topics or themes in images is often challenging on the internet, but Public Work utilizes an AI organization function that makes this process easy. The system consists of an AI tagging feature that automatically labels every element within an image. Additionally, every time you click on a new image, the website automatically suggests similar ones based on image recognition.

Each image on Public Work includes a button that provides information from its original source, such as creation dates and the artist’s name. The site also conveniently features a bar at the bottom of the screen that displays images that you’ve previously clicked on, allowing you to continue scrolling without losing track of your favorite findings.

While the website is undoubtedly powerful, there are some flaws. Their sourcing and attribution information isn’t as comprehensive when compared to platforms like Flickr Commons, which provides detailed information about the origins of images, licenses, and their creators. Furthermore, many of the photos on Public Work have a vintage appearance due to their public domain status, which limits their use due to their aesthetic.

Public Work is a product of Cosmos, a site that defines itself as an alternative Pinterest for artists. It offers users a digitally unique experience by emphasizing personal organization and social discovery without the typical effect of mindless consumption.

The site considers itself revolutionary compared to the socially detrimental aspects of the current digital landscape. As their website states, “But still, we scroll—with no intent or purpose as to where we’re going. The truth is, it’s not us. It’s the tools that disconnect us: scattered across platforms, polluted with noise, and competing for our attention.” Cosmos’ website has a distinctly modern and dystopian feel, which seemingly acts as a commentary on the increasing difficulty of digitally navigating spaces without distraction.

Artificial intelligence has become increasingly integrated with our lives through software and apps designed to enhance daily convenience, from personalized recommendations to virtual assistants. While the increased use of AI remains a highly controversial subject, Public Work aims to demonstrate AI’s potential benefits through its ability to organize digital content efficiently.

Public Work: Website

COSMOS: Website | Instagram | X

h/t: [Open Culture]

All images via Public Work.

