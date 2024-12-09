Libraries Across the U.S. Are Now Offering Free Health and Wellness Courses to Visitors

The first and oldest lending library in continuous existence in the United States is located in Franklin, Massachusetts. The Franklin Public Library opened in 1790 with the purpose of loaning books, free of charge, to its constituents. Centuries later, this central mission has not changed. In fact, libraries have only expanded the communal resources they provide, with branches across the U.S. now offering free health and wellness courses to visitors.

These health programs vary in content and form, and, as with other library resources, are available to anyone regardless of age, insurance status, or language skills. Classes range from fitness and cooking to conversation sessions about mental and physical health. Some libraries even lend out blood pressure monitors and kits as they would books.

AP recently investigated this growing trend, reporting on the courses found at several library locations across the country. A public library in Smithville, Texas, for instance, provides boxes of surplus food from local farmers and has developed a peer support group for those experiencing isolation. Another library in Milwaukee focuses on arming children and teenagers with information about nutrients and healthy diets, which takes the form of a weekly after-school program run by a local chef.

Mobile health clinics also travel the country’s libraries, inviting visitors to ask questions and learn more about their wellbeing.

“What we do is a Band-Aid on a broken (health care) system,” says Carolyn McCarthy, a nurse practitioner at a mobile health clinic.

Libraries boast a plethora of other free resources as well. Whether it be digital access to magazines or vast catalogs of music, movies, and TV, our library system serves an indispensable role within our democracy by providing free and accessible information.

Despite this, libraries are still vulnerable to budget cuts. New York’s Public Library, to name one, faced up to $58.3 million in cuts this year. The decision was luckily reversed due to intense public protest, and the full funding will be restored in the 2025 fiscal year.

Find your local library via the official government website and support their free programs and initiatives through your attendance.

Libraries across the United States are offering free health and wellness classes to visitors, regardless of age, insurance status, or language skills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Associated Press (AP) (@apnews)

These wellness resources further cement libraries as essential beacons of free, public, and accessible information.

Related Articles :

Morgan Library Celebrates Incredible Life of the “Most Fascinating Librarian in American History”

Turkey’s Garbage Collectors Create Library With Books Rescued From Trash

Massachusetts Library Has Purr-Fect Way To Pay Fines