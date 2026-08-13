See the Most Spectacular Photos and Videos From Europe’s First Total Solar Eclipse in Decades

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nauzet González (@shotbynau)

Europe experienced its first total solar eclipse in decades on August 12, 2026. The path of totality passed through portions of Greenland, Iceland, Spain, and Portugal, among other places on the continent. It was a momentous occasion. In Spain, it was the first time a total solar eclipse was visible from the country’s mainland since 1905, according to the European Space Agency.

The astronomical event began around 6 p.m. Central European Time (around 12 p.m. Eastern Time) in the northernmost part of Russia. It then traveled to Greenland and Iceland before moving toward Spain, where it concluded over the Mediterranean Sea by 9 p.m.

Like the 2024 Great North American Eclipse, millions of people ventured outdoors (hopefully with eclipse glasses) to witness the total darkness and solitude that accompanied this rare eclipse. While many enjoyed the stillness, photographers captured its fleeting moments. They photographed the eclipse both above the water and alone in the sky, but the most striking images juxtaposed it with historic architecture.

Photographer Nauzet González shared his image of the total eclipse over the Frías Castle in Burgos, Spain. The circle of light bathes the top of the structure, which was built between the 12th and 15th centuries. Quite literally, it shines a light on human history while showing the awe-inspiring power of our universe.

Capturing the image was no small feat. “Some photographs begin long before the shutter is actually pressed,” González wrote on Instagram. “This one started in the Canary Islands. It began with an idea, hours of planning, and a trip with my friend Ernesto to Frías—in the province of Burgos—chasing a moment we would likely remember for the rest of our lives.”

He continues, “There were flights, miles of driving, scouting locations, making calculations, and walking the town’s streets over and over again… We even spoke with the locals and the mayor, hoping to ensure the castle would be illuminated during those few minutes and that everything would unfold exactly as we had envisioned.”

Scroll down to see more from the 2026 European total solar eclipse.

Europe experienced its first total solar eclipse in decades on August 12, 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oliver Stiehler 🪐🌠 (@oliver.stiehler)

The path of totality passed through portions of Greenland, Iceland, Spain, and Portugal, among other places on the continent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liron Gertsman (@liron_gertsman_photography)

It was a momentous occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Albert Dros (@albertdrosphotography)

In Spain, it was the first time a total solar eclipse was visible from the country’s mainland since 1905, according to the European Space Agency.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sigma Sreedharan (@siglivetoeat)

Millions of people ventured outdoors (hopefully with eclipse glasses) to witness the total darkness and solitude that accompanied this rare eclipse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AJ Smadi (@aj.smadi)

While many enjoyed the stillness, photographers captured its fleeting moments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AJ Smadi (@aj.smadi)

The most striking images juxtaposed it with historic architecture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Shekoski (@justinshekoski)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew McCarthy (@cosmic_background)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZAYANE ZAKARIA (@kazizayane)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wil Photography (@wil_photography)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAPTURE THE ATLAS (@capturetheatlas)

Some shared the eclipse as videos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rein Martens (@reinmartens)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pedro Moran (@jpedro.moran)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max (@_maxx_la_menace_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura l Travel Creator (@laurabruehl_)

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