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Skateboarder Pulls off the Trick of a Lifetime by Perfectly Timing a Jump With the Solar Eclipse

By Regina Sienra on August 13, 2026

 

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A post shared by Danny Leon 🦁 (@danny_leon)

On August 12, 2026, a solar eclipse plunged parts of Europe into darkness, from Iceland to Spain. In Spain, the astronomical event resulted in breathtaking images of the moon covering the sun over various locations including Valencia’s City of Arts and Sciences, Burgos Cathedral, and Zaragoza’s Basilica of Our Lady of the Pillar. But for all the architectural splendor, no shot has sparked as much awe as the one starring skateboarder Danny León, who perfectly timed a jump trick with the solar eclipse.

León, who competed in the men’s park event at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games, planned this shot for a long time. With the eclipse lasting only around a minute shortly before sunset in Spain, there was no room for error.

To capture this epic moment, León enlisted  filmmaker Gonzalo González De Vega, whose portfolio shows a unique knack for capturing striking images of skateboarders at sunset. Rounding out the team was photographer José Ángel Izquierdo, an expert in photo planning who has turned the sun and bright full moons into powerful backdrops.

The now-viral clip shows León skating a half pipe, which almost matches the curvature of the moon. Once he jumps, his moves are spectacularly framed by the sun’s corona—a move he has described as “the trick of his life.” He wrote on Instagram, “First the sun, then the moon, and today we’re making history with this eclipse.”

As for the creative team, they called it the most epic day of their lives, and can be seen hugging with excitement in behind-the-scenes footage. “Dreams come true,” added González De Vega. “We were dreaming [of] this day for months now. I was so lucky that [León] and [Izquierdo] loved the idea of building something for the eclipse.”

Watch this once-in-a-lifetime shot in the video below.

Skateboarder Danny León perfectly timed a jump trick with the solar eclipse in Spain, resulting in a breathtaking shot.

Danny León: Instagram

Related Articles:

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Solar Eclipse Photo Contest Winners Celebrate North America’s Recent Total Eclipse

Incredible Photo of a Sunrise During a Solar Eclipse Looks Like the Ocean Has Horns

Perfectly Timed Photo Frames a Solar Eclipse Around a Man Leading a Camel in the Desert

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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