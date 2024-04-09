The Most Spectacular Photos and Videos of the 2024 Great North American Eclipse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NASA Johnson Space Center (@nasajohnson)

The big day finally arrived. On April 8, 2024, the Great North American Eclipse cast its shadow over a narrow swath of the United States, as well as parts of Mexico and Canada. Millions of eager onlookers turned out to watch the epic event, which won't occur again for another 20 years. Wearing safety glasses and using special equipment, the public viewed and photographed the eclipse, but they had to be quick. Though the entire event spanned two to three hours, totality—when the Moon completely covers the Sun—only lasted for around four minutes.

Luckily, photographers were well prepared for the event, with many people planning years in advance to be in the right place at the right time. Thanks to these talented people, we can all enjoy the total eclipse even if we weren't able to see it in person. While more and more images will surely go online in the coming weeks, as photographers have a chance to cull and edit their photos, there is still plenty to see now.

We scoured the internet for our favorite photos and videos of the big event. You'll see some familiar names like Andrew McCarthy and Niaz Uddin, as well as NASA's official photographer Keegan Barber. But you'll also see footage from ordinary folks and hobbyists who took advantage of the rare event.

Scroll down to see some of our favorite visuals of the 2024 Great North American Eclipse (so far) and follow the hashtag #eclipse2024 on social media platforms to see more imagery in the coming days and weeks.

Millions turned out to watch the 2024 Great North American Eclipse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AccuWeather (@accuweather)

While the event lasted two to three hours, totality occurred for just a few minutes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Meyers (@mmeyers76)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niaz Uddin (@neohumanity)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Kerr ️ Utah Desert Adventures (@eric.kerr)

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kurt Wang (@kurt.wang)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xak Uhrand (@xak_uhrand)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fred Bloy (@freddybloy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hunter Collins (@hunterhcollins)

The path of totality moved from the coast of Mexico up to Maine and then moved to eastern Canada.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liron Gertsman (@liron_gertsman_photography)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam | Travel + Adventure (@_adamdesjardins)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Hemmings (@markhemmings)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew McCarthy (@cosmic_background)

I can’t put into words how amazing it feels to finally have had the chance to cross this shot off my bucket list!!!#Arkansas #Eclipse2024 #Totality pic.twitter.com/J8WZZGOV2m — Josh Mindemann (@Josh_Mindemann) April 9, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Perry (@bradjperry)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isaac Crabtree (@northwoodsaerial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

Embed from Getty Images

Through video footage, we can get an idea of the magical atmosphere that the eclipse created.

The coolest thing I’ve ever filmed on my drone. The Great American Solar Eclipse, filmed from the Mississippi to Ohio River, at the confluence in Cairo, Illinois. #GreatAmericanEclipse #SolarEclipse2024 #Eclipse pic.twitter.com/o6v03hyTbn — Tyler Kleeschulte (@T_Dawg93) April 8, 2024

In case you have ever wondered, this is what a total solar #Eclipse look like from an aircraft In-flight.

This has to be one of the most fascinating things I have seen ever. #AvGeek pic.twitter.com/uyTIEH2qOb — VT-VLO (@Vinamralongani) April 8, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison (@alison.takacs)

#Eclipse #Eclipse2024 Dayton Ohio USA in 12 seconds by Dr. Kevin Carter pic.twitter.com/sJ8k7ugJYI — James Carter (@JamesCarterWho) April 8, 2024

The next total eclipse visible from North America won't happen until 2044.

