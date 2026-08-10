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Casio’s First Smart Ring Turns Its Iconic Miniature Watch Into a Health Tracker

By Sage Helene on August 10, 2026

Casio Smart Ring

Watchmaker Casio is taking its tiny Ring Watch into the world of wearable technology. The new CRW-H001M-8 retains the playful design of the company’s miniature digital watch while adding health and fitness tracking, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone notifications.

Casio first introduced the Ring Watch in 2024 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its iconic watches. The CRW-H001M-8 packs a functioning digital watch into a ring-sized design with a display, stopwatch, alarm, calendar, and LED backlight. Its full-metal construction gives the unusual accessory the look of a tiny traditional watch worn on the finger.

Despite its hi-tech upgrades, the CRW-H001M-8 looks remarkably similar to its predecessor. It still centers a small LCD screen within a metal ring, allowing users to check the time without reaching for a phone or wristwatch. The difference lies on the inside. Sensors built into the ring can monitor heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and body temperature. The device also tracks steps, calories, sleep, and physical activity, and supports workouts such as walking, running, and cycling. Users can view their health and fitness data through the accompanying smartphone app. A built-in vibration motor also delivers discreet alerts for incoming calls and messages, along with alarms and reminders.

The new Ring Watch has a limited release. Casio will first launch CRW-H001M-8 in China, with no global expansion announced yet.

Casio launched the original Ring Watch in 2024, shrinking the look and functions of a digital wristwatch into a 16-gram ring.

Casio Smart Ring

The new CRW-H001M-8 keeps the retro-inspired miniature watch design but adds smart-ring technology.

Casio Smart Ring

This includes sensors that monitor heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and body temperature, along with workout, sleep, recovery, and training tracking.

Casio Smart Ring

Casio: Website | Instagram

All images via Casio.

Sources: casio turns its ring watch into smart wearable with health tracking and notifications; Casio just turned its wild Ring Watch into an actual smart ring with health tracking

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Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA in Photography and Related Media and an MST in Art Education from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
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