Home / Art / Installation

2,977 Drones Recreate NYC’s Twin Towers To Honor Those Lost on September 11, 2001

By Sage Helene on September 11, 2026

2,977 Lights Recreate the Twin Towers Over New York Harbor

Nearly 25 years after the September 11 attacks, the Twin Towers briefly returned to New York City’s skyline. On September 9, 2026, 2,977 illuminated drones rose above the water in Manhattan. They formed 2,977 Lights Over New York Harbor, a one-night public artwork honoring those killed on September 11, 2001. The powerful presentation was a collaboration with members of the 9/11 community, including family members, survivors, and first responders.

The display began with 2,977 individual points of light gathered into a constellation before forming a spiraling helix. Then, the drones assembled into the recognizable shapes of the Twin Towers at full architectural scale. Each light represented one person killed in the attacks. In doing so, the individual lives behind the number were visible within the larger image of the towers.

Music accompanied the presentation. The score included works by Philip Glass, Max Richter’s On the Nature of Daylight, and John Adams’s On the Transmigration of Souls, which was written in response to the September 11 attacks. As the music played, the drones moved through several formations, from constellation to helix to towers, before dispersing into the night.

The formation referenced the THINK team’s unbuilt World Cultural Center proposal. Developed in 2002, the architectural plan envisioned open, lattice-like towers around the original World Trade Center footprints. The September 9 presentation translated elements of that unrealized design into light above the harbor.

Creative director and executive producer Addison Mehr led the work. Sky Elements produced the aerial presentation, while Yan Paul Dubbelman served as designer. Studio Drift, Shigeru Ban, and Dean Maltz participated as artistic advisors.

On September 9, 2026, 2,977 drones formed a constellation, spiraled into a helix, and recreated the Twin Towers above New York Harbor.

2,977 Lights Over New York Harbor in Remembrance of 9/11

2,977 Lights Over New York Harbor in Remembrance of 9/11

2,977 Lights Recreate the Twin Towers Over New York Harbor

Created with 9/11 families, survivors, and first responders, the installation connected each light to a life lost.

2,977 Lights Recreate the Twin Towers Over New York Harbor

2,977 Lights Over New York Harbor in Remembrance of 9/11

Accompanied by music from Philip Glass, John Adams, and Max Richter, the one-night memorial dissolved back into darkness.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Liz Eswein (@newyorkcity)

Studio Drift: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Studio Drift.

Related Articles:

The Oculus: An Exclusive Look at New York City’s Transportation Hub and Touching 9/11 Tribute

Typography Made with Dust Collected from 9/11 Aftermath

Salvaged ‘Survivors’ Staircase’ Is a Symbol of Salvation for Those Who Fled 9/11 Attacks

Woman in Iconic 9/11 Photo Hires the Same Photographer for Her Wedding 17 Years Later

Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA in Photography and Related Media and an MST in Art Education from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

75,000 Handmade Kites Greet Visitors to SFMOMA With Color, Pattern, and Movement
Hokusai’s ‘Great Wave’ Is Reimagined as a Giant Public Carpet Made of 700,000 Flowers
teamLab Illuminates Osaka’s Botanical Garden With 20,000 Glowing Sunflowers
4,000 Colorful Numbers Make Time Flow Above a Hong Kong Walkway
Giant Oyster-Shaped Installation Made of Recycled Shells Pops Up on Governors Island
Artist Creates Mossy Arms Wrapping a Forest in Tree Hugs

More on My Modern Met

Refik Anadol Brings the Rainforest to Los Angeles at the World’s First AI Art Museum
Artist Transforms Everyday Scraps, Inspired by Emily Dickinson’s Habit of Writing Poems on Envelopes
4,000 Bright Yellow Strands Hang in Immersive Installation Inviting Passersby To Walk Through It
Suspended Rings Float Through an Industrial Hall in Kinetic Light Installation
Light Installation Makes Historic Paris Chapel Appear To Breathe During Nuit Blanche
Antony Gormley Fills a Gallery With Giant Bodies Made From Industrial Materials

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.