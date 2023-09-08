Home / History

Salvaged ‘Survivors’ Staircase’ Is a Symbol of Salvation for Those Who Fled 9/11 Attacks

By Sara Barnes on September 8, 2023

A set of stairs known as the Survivors’ Staircase are part of the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York City. The granite and concrete staircase didn’t originate in the museum, though. Originally an outdoor set of stairs, they were vital to the evacuation of people fleeing from the attacks on the World Trade Center towers in 2001.

The Survivors’ Staircase was connected to the northern edge of World Trade Center’s Austin J. Tobin Plaza and led to the sidewalk on Vesey Street below. On the day of the attacks, hundreds of evacuees exited the buildings and crossed the open plaza to the stairs, all while dodging debris raining from the North Tower. The stairs, which were covered by the overhang of the plaza, represented a moment of protection and shelter before they moved on. As people later recounted their survival stories, the staircase was a common thread connecting so many harrowing tales.

The stairs withstood the eventual collapse of the Twin Towers. They were slated for demolition until a federal review process with preservationists, survivors, and other advocates saved the stairs as a historic asset. The final home is alongside the escalators at the bottom level of the 9/11 Memorial.

A set of stairs known as the Survivors’ Staircase was vital to the evacuation of people fleeing from the attacks on the World Trade Center towers in 2001.

Survivors Stairs at 9/11 Memorial

Photo: Mark Kent, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Learn more about the Survivors' Stairs in the video below:

Related Articles:

Watch the Transformation of NYC’s Skyline Unfold in an Elevator to the Top of the World Trade Center

Woman in Iconic 9/11 Photo Hires the Same Photographer for Her Wedding 17 Years Later

The History of Photojournalism. How Photography Changed the Way We Receive News.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Rare Collection of Photos of Doomed Arctic Expedition Explorers Will Be Up for Auction
Pioneering Female Aerobat Leaps from One Plane to Another to Save Aviator in Distress
Pompeii’s Ancient Roads Had Raised Crosswalks for People to Safely Avoid the Muddy Streets
The World’s Oldest Cat Door Has Been Letting Working Cats Enter the Cathedral Since the 14th Century
This 19th-Century Atlas Has Raised Maps for Blind Readers
30 Million People Today Are Descendants of Passengers on the Mayflower

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Sinéad O’Connor’s 1992 ‘Saturday Night Live’ Photo-Ripping Controversy Explained
Josephine Cochrane: Learn All About the Forgotten Woman Who Invented the Dishwasher
Man Wins the Lottery 14 Times Using a Simple System of Basic Math
Longyou Caves: The Ancient Chinese Caves You’ve Never Heard Of
This 16th-Century Manual Is the First English Guide on ’The Art of Swimming’
Who is Your Genius Persona? Discover Your Historical Counterpart [Quiz]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.