After the announcement of Dolly Parton’s death, those she touched with her music and goodwill felt overwhelming grief. Many visited her statue in her hometown of Sevierville, Tennessee, and left flowers at her star on Hollywood Boulevard, while others shared their feelings in long, heartfelt online tributes. Now, the Dolly Parton estate has announced Dollyfest, a star-studded festival, giving fans a place to gather and celebrate Parton’s life together.

While no dates have been announced, the organizers say Dollyfest will take place in 2027 across two consecutive weekends in two music capitals of the world: Nashville, Tennessee, and London, England. Parton’s estate has described this event as “The party of a lifetime she wanted to share with the world.”

The Nashville event, years in the making, was originally planned to celebrate Parton’s 80th birthday in January 2026 and would’ve featured her as a performer and host, sharing the stage with other musicians and friends. Sadly, the event didn’t come to fruition after Parton began experiencing health issues months following the death of her husband.

“What Dolly started, we will ensure is brought to life,” Danny Nozell, her longtime business partner and founder/CEO of CTK Enterprises, explained via a statement. “Many people behind the scenes know that Dollyfest is a dream of Dolly’s that was intended to take place on her 80th birthday in Nashville. We had the venue booked and we had the announcement ready to go. And then, in August 2025, Dolly had to take a step back after her initial health challenges. A lot of people always say, WWDD (What Would Dolly Do?), and, well, at this moment, Dollyfest is WDWD (What Dolly Would Do!).”

Parton, ever so cheerful even in the hardest moments, wouldn’t want her fans to feel sad or heartbroken for long. That’s why, in lieu of a sorrowful public memorial, her team wanted to throw a festival a few months later, giving fans time to grieve before reveling together in Parton’s legacy.

“We are not discouraging people from celebrating Dolly in the ways they choose,” adds Nozell. “However, as far as a traditional memorial goes, that is not something Dolly wanted. So, instead, it feels more appropriate for us to take a beat, let all the tributes that immediately make sense occur naturally, and then, see through this festival-style concept that was truly dreamed up by Dolly. This is something that is authentic to her, something that feels right to me, and something that artists and fans around the world can participate in, while also giving everyone time to grieve, and giving everyone time to plan.”

To stay up to date, check out Parton’s website.

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