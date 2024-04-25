World’s Largest Collection of Banksy Art on View in London

The world's largest collection of original and authenticated Banksy art is extending its stay in London. The Art of Banksy has already been viewed by 1.5 million people in 15 cities, and now locals and visitors to London will get another chance to view the elusive street artist's work. The exhibition was originally on Regent Street but has now reopened in Soho with ticket sales until January 2025.

The carefully curated show includes more than 150 pieces, including prints, canvases, drawings, and fascinating ephemera. From the iconic Flower Thrower and Girl With Balloon to unique stencils and hand-drawn sketches, the exhibition is a wonderful way to learn more about Banksy.

The show also focuses on recent projects such as Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem, Dismaland, and recent artwork related to the war in Ukraine. In doing so, it gives a holistic look at the world's most famous street art.

Though not curated or authorized by Banksy himself, The Art of Banksy is a wonderful opportunity to dive into his long, storied career, which has undoubtedly changed the world of contemporary art. For more information on tickets and hours of operation, check the exhibit's website.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by The Art of Banksy.

