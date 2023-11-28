Home / Art / Street Art

Banksy’s Real First Name Was Revealed by the Artist in Recently Uncovered 2003 Interview

By Regina Sienra on November 28, 2023
Banksy's "Cash Machine Girl" Graffiti in London.

Photo: chrisdorney/Depositphotos

Banksy’s style is known around the world and his works sell for millions at auctions. And yet, the elusive artist’s identity remains one of the biggest mysteries in contemporary art. Now, a recently uncovered interview appears to confirm the artist's first name.

Banksy was interviewed by former BBC arts correspondent Nigel Wrench in summer 2003, regarding the opening of his Turf War show. The reporter then asked the artist if his name was “Robert Banks,” as the The Independent newspaper had reported earlier that week. “It’s Robbie,” the artist responded. While parts of the interview aired that year, not all the material was used, including that revealing bit.

Now, after listening to The Banksy Story, a podcast produced by the BBC on the legacy of the artist, Wrench felt inspired to recover the full interview on a minidisc in his house. Although the podcast had long wrapped production, the discovery of the long-lost interview prompted them to release a bonus episode featuring the never-before heard interview.

One of the most popular theories regarding Banksy's identity point to musician Robert Del Naja of the band Massive Attack. Having emerged from the Bristol arts scene and experimented with graffiti, he has long been rumored to be the artist. Should the interview be taken seriously, the artist would indeed be a “Robbie” or “Robert.” But whether Banks is part of a pseudonym would be up for deliberation.

Still, for those who have long been captivated by Banksy's art, the interview also offers a peek into the artist's creativity. When asked about whether graffiti should be considered vandalism, the artist describes it as a quicker way to make a point. “If it’s done properly it is illegal! But I got a good reaction I think off most people from my work. You know, I’ve even had policemen in the past say they kind of like things about it, but… I just think it’s my right to go out and paint it,” he says.

“And it is equally somebody else’s right to go out and paint over it if they don’t like it, you know? It doesn’t actually take very long with a bucket of white paint to paint over things. I think it’s better if you treat the city like a big playground, you know? It’s there to mess about in, you know?”

You can listen to the complete interview, as well as the 10 episodes of The Banksy Story, on BBC Sounds.

A recently uncovered BBC interview appears to confirm Banksy's first name.

Banksy street art graffiti boy with fighter aircraft kite

Photo: schlenger86/Depositphotos

When asked by a reporter if his name was “Robert Banks,” the elusive artist replied, “It’s Robbie.”

Graffiti painted by Banksy in Ukraine

Photo: IndividualOne/Depositphotos

h/t: [BBC]

Related Articles:

Ukraine Releases Banksy Mural Stamp To Mark One Year Anniversary of Russia’s Invasion

Banksy Is Releasing a Limited-Edition Print as a Fundraiser for Ukraine

Banksy Returns With Powerful New Work in Ukraine

Banksy Ends 2020 With New COVID-19 Street Art of Sneezing Woman

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Giant “Helping Hand” Artwork Brings Message of Hope Amidst Rubble From Turkey’s Earthquake
Artist Creates Massive Murals Around the World to Spread the Idea of Hope
JR Transforms Paris Opera House Into Ancient Platonic Cave
Storm Rips Ad Covering Detroit’s Broderick Tower, Revealing Beloved Whale Mural Underneath
Britain’s Oldest Cathedral Pairs with Graffiti Artist for Year Long Collaboration
Street Artist Breathes New Life Into Public Spaces With Vibrant Flower Murals

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

UK’s Largest Clean Air Mural Is Completed After 3 Weeks
13 Artists Add Their Creative Touch to the Streets of Aberdeen
Stunning Mural in Spain Is a Celebration of Nature and Womanhood
Beautiful Mural in Belfast Tells a Story of Rebirth
Ethereal Street Art of a Woman in a Flower Crown Pops Up in London Underpass
JR Unveils Giant Installation of Athlete Jumping Over Hong Kong’s Bamboo Scaffolding

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.