Home / Environment

U.N. Climate Report Reveals That We’re Destined for a Hotter Planet

By Jessica Stewart on August 10, 2021
Wildfires Prompted by Climate Change

Photo: nirutdps/DepositPhotos

You don't have to be a scientist to see that the world's climate is changing. Wildfires, floods, and deadly heatwaves are only becoming more frequent. But a major climate report released by the United Nations makes things even more clear—countries need to curb their fossil-fuel emissions immediately. And, unfortunately, even if they do, the study found that a hotter future has already been locked in.

Nearly 200 climate change scientists contributed to the study, which was conducted by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). It serves as an alarm bell for the entire planet, from policymakers to average citizens. The fact is that humans have already heated the planet 1.1 degrees Celsius, or 2 degrees Fahrenheit, since the 19th century. While climate change deniers attempt to say that this change is not due to human activity, this study states otherwise.

“It is indisputable that human activities are causing climate change,” says Ko Barrett, the vice-chair of the U.N. IPCC and the senior adviser for climate at the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. “Each of the last four decades has been the warmest on record since preindustrial times.”

Flooding in Austria

Photo: ginasanders/DepositPhotos

This assessment was made by using attribution science, which allows researchers to tie weather events directly to global warming. As climate change advances, the whiplash of extreme weather events will only continue to increase in frequency. In fact, even if countries dramatically dropped their emissions today, that is now not enough to stop the planet from heating up. Over the next few decades, scientists predict that temps will rise 1.5 degrees Celsius regardless.

While the U.N. has conducted this type of study five other times, this is the first opportunity that paleoclimate researchers have had to contribute to every chapter. These researchers look at past climates to understand what our future will look like. “We can now say global surface temps are reaching levels not seen in 100,000 years,” says Kim Cobb, a paleoclimate scientist from the Georgia Institute of Technology. “The rate of warming since 1970 is higher than any 50-year period in the last 2,000 years.” U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres describes the report as a “code red for humanity.”

But, all hope is not lost. There is still a short window of time where we can stop things from getting even worse. While it's still possible for countries to meet the accords made during the 2015 Paris Agreement, governments need to stop relying so heavily on fossil fuels.

Drought with Polluted Stream

Photo: SolidPhotos/DepositPhotos

“I think a key message here is that it is still possible to forestall most of the most dire impacts, but it really requires unprecedented, transformational change,” says Barrett. “But the idea that there still is a pathway forward I think is a point that should give us some hope.”

So what needs to happen? Change. And change at all levels. Of course, the highest levels of government need to enforce current emissions laws and work to curb emissions immediately.  China, the United States, the European Union, India, Russia, Japan, Brazil, Indonesia, Iran, and Canada—the top 10 emitters of greenhouse gases—must take accountability. President Joe Biden has pledged to eliminate net carbon emissions in the United States by 2050. And China has promised to become carbon neutral by 2060. Now it's up to us to hold them accountable to ensure there is real follow-through.

There's great hope that the report will be at the forefront of a major climate conference that world leaders are set to attend in November.  Already, in the day since the report has been released, it has caused waves. Australia's Parliament House and the residence of the Prime Minister were both vandalized by a group that uses public disobedience to raise awareness about the climate crisis. And a member of the Pakistani government, Malik Amin Aslam, summed up what a lot of us feel: “What science is now saying is actually happening in front of our eyes. It's like a hammer hitting us on the head every day.”

h/t: [New York Times, NPR]

Related Articles:

Jeff Bezos Pledges $10 Billion to Create Climate Change Fund

An Introduction to ‘Climate Gentrification’ and the Rising Prices of Higher Ground

Listen To ‘Earthrise’: An Inspiring Poem About Climate Change by Amanda Gorman

Powerful “Paper” Illustrations Visualize How Global Warming Has Changed American Lives

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Study Shows That Bottled Water Is 3,500 Times More Harmful to the Environment Than Tap Water
Sunisa Lee Earns Olympic Gold in Gymnastics Cementing Herself as a Superstar
‘Cleveland Indians’ Will Finally Change Its Name After Years of Controversy
Iceland Tests Out a 4-Day Work Week and Meets Huge Success
20 Easy Ways to Help Save the Environment Every Day
DNA Researchers Discover 14 Living Relatives of Leonard da Vinci

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Illinois Becomes First State To Require Asian American History Be Taught in Schools
Environmentally Friendly ‘Airlander’ Could Be the Future of Zero-Carbon Air Travel
Amazon Rainforest Is Now Releasing More Carbon Than It Absorbs
French Citizens Hurry to Book Vaccines After President Says Dining Out Will Require Vaccination
Richard Branson Rockets Into Outer Space in First Commercial Space Flight
Leicester Is Turning All of Its Bus Stops Into Green Roof Pollinator Gardens for Bees

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.