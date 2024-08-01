20-Foot Phoenix Made From Biochar Represents the Average Person’s Annual Carbon Footprint

Artist Benjamin Von Wong has created yet another incredible installation to raise awareness about environmental issues. This time, he's used biochar to form a nearly 20-foot-tall phoenix in Thailand. Revealed on Earth Overshoot Day, August 1, Carbon Phoenix is intended to draw attention to the unique properties of biochar.

Biochar is a carbon-rich black solid, sometimes called man-made charcoal. It has incredible carbon removal properties and is responsible for over 89% of verified carbon removal credits. This intrigued Von Wong, who dreamed up an installation that would represent the average human's annual carbon footprint—four tons. Carbon Phoenix is a physical and tangible visualization created in conjunction with local bamboo farmers and biochar producers, Wong Phai.

A team came together to produce the impressive installation over the course of two weeks. All of the phoenix's feathers are made from biochar bricks, which are formed from pyrolyzed bamboo offcuts, a waste byproduct from the construction industry that would normally be open-burned or left to decompose into CO2.

“What I think is particularly unique about this installation, is that it doesn’t just highlight the problem. It also highlights a possible solution for climate change. The best part? Anyone can participate by purchasing verified carbon removal credits,” says Von Wong

Now, the phoenix stands in Ratchaburi as a symbol of what we can do to help combat carbon emissions. And, hopefully, it shines a light on biochar as a positive solution for carbon removal.

“With a climate solution like Biochar that desperately needs more adoption and awareness, I dream that this project catalyzes and inspires home artists and artisans to explore Biochar as a creative material.”

You can read more about the making of Carbon Phoenix on Von Wong's blog.

Check out this video detailing how Benjamin Von Wong created this biochar art.

