20-Foot Phoenix Made From Biochar Represents the Average Person’s Annual Carbon Footprint

By Jessica Stewart on August 1, 2024

Carbon Phoenix by Benjamin Von Wong

Artist Benjamin Von Wong has created yet another incredible installation to raise awareness about environmental issues. This time, he's used biochar to form a nearly 20-foot-tall phoenix in Thailand. Revealed on Earth Overshoot Day, August 1, Carbon Phoenix is intended to draw attention to the unique properties of biochar.

Biochar is a carbon-rich black solid, sometimes called man-made charcoal. It has incredible carbon removal properties and is responsible for over 89% of verified carbon removal credits. This intrigued Von Wong, who dreamed up an installation that would represent the average human's annual carbon footprint—four tons. Carbon Phoenix is a physical and tangible visualization created in conjunction with local bamboo farmers and biochar producers, Wong Phai.

A team came together to produce the impressive installation over the course of two weeks. All of the phoenix's feathers are made from biochar bricks, which are formed from pyrolyzed bamboo offcuts, a waste byproduct from the construction industry that would normally be open-burned or left to decompose into CO2.

“What I think is particularly unique about this installation, is that it doesn’t just highlight the problem. It also highlights a possible solution for climate change. The best part? Anyone can participate by purchasing verified carbon removal credits,” says Von Wong

Now, the phoenix stands in Ratchaburi as a symbol of what we can do to help combat carbon emissions. And, hopefully, it shines a light on biochar as a positive solution for carbon removal.

“With a climate solution like Biochar that desperately needs more adoption and awareness, I dream that this project catalyzes and inspires home artists and artisans to explore Biochar as a creative material.”

You can read more about the making of Carbon Phoenix on Von Wong's blog.

Carbon Phoenix is a nearly 20-foot-tall biochar sculpture by Benjamin Von Wong.

Biochar, sometimes called man-made coal, is responsible for 89% of verified carbon removal credits.

It took two weeks and a team of volunteers to bring this sustainable sculpture to life.

Check out this video detailing how Benjamin Von Wong created this biochar art.

Benjamin Von Wong: Website | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Benjamin Von Wong.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
