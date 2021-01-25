Home / Inspiring

Listen To ‘Earthrise’: An Inspiring Poem About Climate Change by Amanda Gorman

By Arnesia Young on January 25, 2021
Earthrise: A Poem by Amanda Gorman

Photo: Bill Anders/NASA (Public domain)
Since the 2021 presidential inauguration, inaugural poet Amanda Gorman has garnered a lot of attention for her eloquent recitation of her original poem, The Hill We Climb. In just a day’s time, she gained over 2 million followers on Instagram and her books rose to first and second place on Amazon—they are also available to purchase from independent bookstores here and here. People are obviously taking notice of her remarkable talent and becoming inspired by her powerful words.

If you’re looking for more from the talented Youth Poet Laureate, there are plenty of outlets where you can find her poetry. In fact, in 2018, she wrote a poem about climate change dedicated to former Vice President Al Gore, entitled Earthrise. Gorman wrote the poem for an initiative by The Climate Reality Project—an organization dedicated to raising awareness and encouraging action on climate change.

Earthrise gained its title from the iconic photograph of the Earth rising above the Moon taken by the astronauts of Apollo 8. Scroll down to hear Gorman’s moving recitation of the poem.

Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman wrote a poem about climate change entitled Earthrise.

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
