Home / Environment

Number of Cyclists Now Outnumber Car Drivers in Paris

By Madeleine Muzdakis on April 16, 2024
Cyclists Now Dominate Paris, Outnumbering Cars

Photo: ENCRIER/Depositphotos

Paris is famous for its architecture, art, fashion, and food. For locals, life involves much more mundane aspects of the urban center, such as long commutes and errands. These can be done by car, moped, bike, or public transport. A recent study and subsequent report by L’Institut Paris Région, released in April 2024, suggests the Parisian commute is becoming more eco-friendly. The most recent numbers demonstrate that cyclists now dominate the Parisian streets, sidelining emission-producing cars in city life. The research was desired by academics, corporations, and government alike.

Paris is a bustling city, especially when considering the larger metropolitan and suburban areas in what is known as Île-de-France. Monday to Friday, 34.5 million trips occur within this region. About 39% of trips in the region are work-related, and 40% are people traveling between their own communities and those surrounding them. The researchers tracked these patterns using GPS trackers. Over the period between October 2022 and April 2023; 3,337 Parisians between the ages of 16 and 80 years old volunteered to tote trackers as they bopped around the region for seven days. The resulting data was uplifting for environmentalists and advocates for carless cities.

The data showed that cars remain important commuting vehicles for those who live in the suburbs, more far flung from workplaces and metro stops. But, the report notes in contrast, “[C]ycling clearly established itself in Paris (30% of bicycle trips in Île-de-France are made by Parisians). Parisians use bicycles more than cars.” It is thought that this rise in bicycle use since data collected five years ago reflects wider availability of bike lanes. Paris under its current mayor, Anne Hidalgo, has cut parking, expanded bike lanes, and eliminated cars from certain city streets. Less cars in cities isn't just good for the wider environment, it also helps promote better air quality in the city itself (although cyclists should consider the existing air quality). Also worth remembering: biking is exercise. So there are personal health benefits to this as well. Cities around Europe are considering how to promote cycling logistics to further promote this mode of transport.

In recent tallies, cyclists now dominate the Parisian streets, replacing emission-producing cars.

Cyclists Now Dominate Paris, Outnumbering Cars

Photo: ARTAVET/Depositphotos

h/t: [Forbes]

Related Articles:

Inspiring Free Solo Climber’s Charity Provides Solar Power to Communities in Need

Experts Recognize Bicycles as the Future of Sustainability in Cities

Abandoned Golf Courses Are Being Reclaimed by Nature Thanks to Conservation Groups

Artist Gives Old Bicycle Chains New Life By Using Them In Imaginative Human Sculptures

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Inspiring Free Solo Climber’s Charity Provides Solar Power to Communities in Need
Enormous Solar Farm Will Replace Former Coal Plant in Pennsylvania
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Stars Pose in Underwater Photos To Raise Money for Conservation
Abandoned Golf Courses Are Being Reclaimed by Nature Thanks to Conservation Groups
New Research Shows Artificially Restored Coral Reefs Can Grow as Fast as Healthy Reefs
Eco-Friendly Group Cleans up Beaches of Kenya and Turns Discarded Flip-Flops Into Colorful Works of Art

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Over 600,000 Solar Panels Powered Super Bowl LVIII in Historic Green Milestone
Klamath River Is Flowing Free for the First Time in a Century
Canadian Conservation Group Buys Out Hunting Rights for B.C. Rainforest To Protect Indigenous Wildlife
What Are Rogue Waves? Learn About This Dangerous Ocean Phenomena
Fire-Scarred Redwoods Are Rebounding by Sprouting 1000-Year-Old Buds
New Plant Hardiness Map Confirms Gardener Suspicions That the U.S. Has Gotten Warmer

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.