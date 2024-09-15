Home / Environment

Fossilized Flowers From Greenland Reveal It Was a Green Tundra Less Than 1 Million Years Ago

By Madeleine Muzdakis on September 15, 2024
Fossilized Flowers From Greenland Reveal Prehistoric Landscape

Nuuk, Greenland. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

Climate change is an ever-present reality that has already impacted our planet in many ways. Sea levels rise about an inch or more each decade as water long stored in glaciers melts into the sea. This damaging process is quickly at work in Greenland, where the country's extensive and ancient ice cover is dramatically falling victim to a warming planet.

But how much history is being undone by the melting of these glaciers? And how ancient is the ice? A new study in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences has confirmed that the center of Greenland was ice-free at some point, likely less than 1 million years ago. This upends the long-held scientific belief and foreshadows a dark future when the ice is gone.

The Greenland Ice Sheet (GrIS) is massive, albeit shrinking. The ice in its thickest portions stretches down two miles till you hit rock. A core taken in 1993, known today as GISP2, has been preserved in the National Science Foundation Ice Core Facility in Colorado for three decades. Its ice and rock compositions have been studied. In 2016, a paper by Joerg Schaefer of Columbia University and co-authors examined the rock portion, postulating an astonishing preposition: the present ice sheet must have formed no later than 1.1 million years ago. At the time, this conclusion was shocking and contentious. But the recent study included an analysis of the glacial till contained within the core. Paul Bierman of the University of Vermont and fellow researchers were curious about its contents.

They found soil typical of a tundra, specifically containing fascinating, fossilized biological materials. The team discovered willow wood, insect remnants, fungi, and incredibly preserved Arctic poppy seeds. The latter was especially revealing. Halley Mastro, a doctoral student who contributed significantly to the research, noted in a statement, “That is a tiny flower that's really good at adapting to the cold. It lets us know that Greenland's ice melted and there was soil because poppies don't grow on top of miles of ice.”

Similarly, Bierman opined, “We now have direct evidence that not only was the ice gone, but that plants and insects were living there. And that's unassailable. You don't have to rely on calculations or models.”

The fact that Greenland has been ice-less so recently (in Earth's age, relatively) demonstrates that Greenland's ice is much more fragile than previously known.

“This new study confirms and extends that a lot of sea-level rise occurred at a time when causes of warming were not especially extreme,” Richard Alley of Penn State commented on the research, which he did not participate in, noting it is “providing a warning of what damages we might cause if we continue to warm the climate.”

Examining an ice and ground core taken in the 1990s has revealed micro-sized fossils of seeds and flora, which confirms that the center of Greenland had no ice at some point within the last million years.

Micro Fossil Tundra

The poppy seed fossils. (Photo: Halley Mastro/University of Vermont)

This is a bad sign for human-induced climate change, which continues to accelerate rising sea levels and the melting glaciers.

macrofossils

Macrofossils from the 1993 core GISP2. (Photo: Fig. 2 in Bierman et al.)

h/t: [Live Science]

Related Articles:

Art History: Ancient Practice of Textile Art and How It Continues to Reinvent Itself

Sister Duo Weaves Textured Wall Hangings Inspired by Australian Landscapes

How to Crochet: Learn the Basics of This Time Honored Handicraft

Artist Fills Forest with Life-Size Sculptures Made from Woven Rods of Willow

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

LEGO Aims to Make Half Its Plastic Renewable by 2026
All of Antarctica’s Plant Life Is Mapped for the First Time and Shows Growing Vegetation Amid Climate Change
World’s First Carbon Capture Facility to Be Operational by Early 2025
Battery-Like Metals Generate “Dark Oxygen” in the Deep Ocean
Shocking Photos Taken 15 Years Apart Show How Much Swiss Glacier Has Melted
Giant Permafrost Crater “Gateway to Hell” Is Rapidly Expanding in Siberia

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Largest Geothermal Development in America Taking Shape in Utah
20-Foot Phoenix Made From Biochar Represents the Average Person’s Annual Carbon Footprint
Scientists Discover That Climate Change Is Causing Longer Days
Dubai’s Will Boast the “World’s Greenest Highway” With 100% Solar-Powered Trams and a Million Trees
Hydrothermal Explosion at Yellowstone National Park Takes Visitors by Surprise
MrBeast’s TeamSeas Initiative Pulls 34 Million Pounds of Trash From the Ocean

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.