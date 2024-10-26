Home / Environment

Toxic Algae Turns Lake Erie Bright Green

By Madeleine Muzdakis on October 26, 2024
Lake Erie Algae Bloom Captured by NASA

The bloom spread across Lake Erie as captured from a satellite. (Photo: OLI-2/Landsat-9/USGS via NASA Earth Observatory)

Anyone who lives near the Great Lakes of North America is likely familiar with the green algae that can encroach upon its deep blue waters. The Great Lakes hold a fifth of Earth's fresh surface water. They are incredibly valuable aquifers and ecosystems, hosting plenty of plant and animal life. But like all ecosystems, they change with the seasons and the times.

Scientists track these changes in many ways, perhaps most dramatically through satellite imagery. An image taken by NASA's OLI-2 onboard the Landsat-9 captured one of these monumental environmental shifts in August 2024—a massive emerald green algal bloom stretching across a portion of Lake Erie.

Algal blooms are common in the Great Lakes, but tracking them can provide scientists with important data on the health of our water systems as well as the impacts of climate change. They vary from year to year. On August 13, 2024, NASA's Operational Land Imager-2 camera captured data on the surface of the deep lake. The water appears almost teal, but swirling through one large region are emerald light streaks. This is an algal bloom stretching 320 square miles of the lake's surface. Although the camera did not snap a likeness, the bloom was thought to peak around August 22 at a massive 660 square miles.

Blooms are affected by temperature, rainfall, and runoff, among other factors. The blooms are composed of bacteria, mostly the Microcystis cyanobacteria. Environmental conditions determine how far and long the blooms flourish. While they may look beautiful, the mini creatures produce a toxin known as microcystin.

According to NASA's Earth Observatory, this toxin “can cause liver damage, numbness, dizziness, and vomiting.” Humans are typically advised to avoid water boasting blooms or high toxin levels. For scientists, tracking bloom appearances and expansion can shed light on the wider climate. They will soon also be able to draw on data from NASA’s new PACE (Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem) satellite. These high-tech tools help probe and ultimately protect an irreplaceable aquifer.

h/t: [IFL Science]

Related Articles:

All of Antarctica’s Plant Life Is Mapped for the First Time and Shows Growing Vegetation Amid Climate Change

Tourist Causes a “World Changing” Event by Dropping Cheetos Into North America’s Largest Cave

Thousands Flock to Dr. Jane Goodall’s Lectures Around the U.S. To Hear Her Words of Wisdom About Conservation

Fossilized Flowers From Greenland Reveal It Was a Green Tundra Less Than 1 Million Years Ago

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

REPLANT Act Combats Climate Change Through Nationwide Forest Restoration
14-Year-Old Creates AI-Based Handheld Pesticide Detector and Wins 3M Young Scientist Challenge
Nikon Small World Contest Celebrates 50 Years of Photographic Excellence Under the Microscope
Mother and Daughter Restore Spanish Paintings Using Bacteria
Study Shows That Viewing Real Art in Museums Stimulates Brain Much More Than Reproductions
NASA Satellite Documents Parts of the Sahara Desert Turning Green Amid an Influx of Heavy Rainfall

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Researchers Use Tiny Crochet Hats to Investigate Chronic Pain in Cats
Scientists Have Found a Way To Thicken Arctic Sea Ice
Tourist Causes a “World Changing” Event by Dropping Cheetos Into North America’s Largest Cave
Mesmerizing Video of Show How Earth’s Tectonic Plates Move Over 1.8 Billion Years
Thousands Flock to Dr. Jane Goodall’s Lectures Around the U.S. To Hear Her Words of Wisdom About Conservation
Study Reveals How “Scuba Diving” Lizards Create an Air Bubble for Underwater Survival

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.