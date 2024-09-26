Home / Environment

Thousands Flock to Dr. Jane Goodall’s Lectures Around the U.S. To Hear Her Words of Wisdom About Conservation

By Regina Sienra on September 26, 2024

Rockstars aren't the only ones that draw thousands of people to large venues just to hear their voices. At age 90, famed conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall has just gone on a U.S. tour, speaking in front of large crowds about her lifelong mission to protect vulnerable species and ecosystems, as well as her hopes for the future. With crowds that range from the very young to those her age, people were eager to hear the storied primatologist firsthand.

When asked about what drives her to continue advocating for nature and touring the world, Goodall told The Tampa Bay Times, “I do this because so many children are losing hope. And if they all lose hope, we’ve had it. What’s the point of doing something if you feel that it’s hopeless?”

During her stop in St.Petersburg, Florida, Goodall, looked back at her childhood and youth. The primatologist shared how seeing hens lay eggs sparked her curiosity. As did her first months in Africa, where chimpanzees used to run away from her at the beginning. Goodall was so young then, that her mother joined her for a while.

“To see all the young people who are excited to be here and maybe they're going to learn and gain some conservation and environmental skills. It's just really hopeful to me,” said Donna Woods, a woman who attended the lecture at Tropicana Field. Meanwhile, Nancy Strever, who majored in Animal Studies and Biology, was excited to see her hero, saying, “I know a lot of people tell her that she changed their lives, but she made mine. She probably has the most influence on who I am today as a person, and what I hope to do. She is one of the truly good people in this world.”

At the conference, Goodall said, “People often ask me if I still have hope. My main reason for hope is all of you young people. What you are doing is making a difference. My other reason for hope is human intellect. It is completely stupid that the most intellectual creature to walk the planet is destroying it.”

An Instagram reel chronicling her time during the lecture includes a message in the caption that reads: “With almost 8,000 of you in the audience, this is an amazing opportunity for 8,000 small steps to create a better world! Every individual can make a difference, no matter how big or small the action. Now’s the time to put that hope into action—because together, those little steps add up.”

