Memory Game Challenges You To Find the Purrfect Match of Cats and Their Human Look-Alikes

Cats have personalities that are as distinct as humans with looks to match. So, it should come as no surprise that people are drawn to a feline who possesses the same qualities they have. But just how good are you at identifying them? The new game Do You Look Like Your Cat? will test your abilities through matching and memory.

Do You Look Like Your Cat? is a follow-up to the beloved game Do You Look Like Your Dog? which challenges players to pair the pup with their look-alike human. The cat-ifed version of the game follows a similar format with the same bright color palette and quirky portraits shot by photographer Gerrard Gethings. Some of the pairings include an adorable exotic shorthair with a worried look and a white mustache, and a concerned man with similar facial hair. Another match is a surly-looking exotic longhair with an impressive mane who is a counterpart to a bearded biker with equally long “whiskers.” In total, there are 25 of these matches (50 cards) that are intended to be played in a memory game format.

The box game was released by Laurence King Publishing and is available for purchase on Amazon.

Photographer Gerrard Gethings snapped quirky portraits for the cat memory game titled Do You Look Like Your Cat?

Can you make the purrfect match?

Gerrard Gethings: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Laurence King Publishing.

Related Articles: