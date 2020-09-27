9 Fluffy, Silly, and Majestic Maine Coon Cats to Follow on Instagram

The Maine Coon cat is known to be a gentle giant. The breed's large size, fluffy coats, and grumpy faces have brought internet stardom the furry friends in recent years. Quite popular when the breed emerged in the 19th century, the cats were then eclipsed by other long-haired breeds at the turn of the 20th century. Luckily, in recent decades, this lovable breed has clawed its way back from obscurity. At present, they are one of the most popular cat breeds in the United States and internationally.

From giant adults to tiny kittens, you can follow many gorgeous Maine Coon cats on Instagram to learn more about this historic cat breed (or to simply stare at their cuteness for your daily dose of joy). But to fully appreciate these lovable lugs, let's take a quick look back at the origins of the Main Coon cat and what distinguishes it from your typical house cat.

A Brief History of Main Coon Cats

The Maine Coon cat originated in the state of Maine, although not much is known of the breed's early days. One of the first photographed Maine Coon cats was a female named Cosey, who won one of the earliest American cat shows in 1895. Despite this early popularity, the breed was not standardized or regularly admitted to cat shows until the 1970s.

As the largest domestic cat breed, the Maine Coon is known for its distinctive long, thick fur. Prepared for the snowy winters of Maine, the cats have two layers of fur for maximum heat retention. Their large paws act as snowshoes with fur between the toes for extra warmth. Characteristic ear tufts also distinguish the breed from other long-haired cats. The cats come in a variety of colors from marmalade to classic brown tabby. Part of the breed's broad appeal is its majestic appearance—their broad faces and luscious whiskers inspire artists and cat lovers alike.

Maine Coon cats make great pets as they are typically sweet, independent, and playful. Their early ancestors served to keep mouse populations under control, and the Maine Coon remains an active breed in its modern incarnation. They frolic in the snow and (unlike most cats) enjoy playing in water. This energy results in frequent vocalizations, some of which may sound strange to humans. Maine Coons chirp and trill like birds to express hunger, dissatisfaction, or a need for attention.

If you are looking for a new cat, be sure to use a reputable breeder or look for adorable cats at your local shelter. In the meantime, scroll down to take a look at some of the cutest Main Coon cats who've become Instagram stars.

Adorable and Majestic Maine Coon Cats to Follow on Instagram

Handsome Omar

The Maine Coon Queens

Best Buds Luna and Louie

The Adorable Hugo and Nemo

The Glorious Sebastian

Gastone the Big Cat

Cute Kayo

Lovable Bruno

Stunning Roger

