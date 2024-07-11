Home / Photography / Portrait Photography

Oldest Known Photo of a First Lady Is Acquired by the Smithsonian for $456K

By Regina Sienra on July 11, 2024
Dolley Madison daguerreotype

Photo: Sotheby's

An exciting piece of history in American photography has just found its new home. A daguerreotype of Dolley Madison, wife of James Madison, was recently acquired by the Smithsonian after being sold by Sotheby's. It is believed to be the oldest image of a First Lady of the United States.

The picture from 1846 features Madison, then in her late 70s, wearing a crocheted shawl with her curls peeking out from under her famous turban. Her gaze is piercing, but shows a bit of amusement. “She’s got this little hint of a smile,” Emily Bierman, the global head of the auction house’s photography department, told The New York Times. “You can tell she was a commanding and venerable woman.”

Dolley Madison served as First Lady from 1809 to 1817, and has been credited for creating the role of First Lady as we now know it. By becoming the unofficial hostess of the White House, Madison held events and functions that welcomed politicians with rivaling views, fostering bipartisan cooperation among the nation's leaders. She was also praised for her bravery during the War of 1812, when she helped save a portrait of George Washington after the British set the White House on fire.

The black-and-white photograph of Madison was taken by John Plumbe Jr. at his studio in Washington, D.C., the city Madison called home until her death in 1849. Plumbe, a Welsh-born immigrant, tried to create a daily publication featuring portraits of “interesting public characters.” As a result, he became one of the most famous 19th-century photographers in the U.S. He was also an entrepreneur who established studios in more than a dozen cities.

Sotheby's didn't disclose the identity of the sellers, who found the portrait while going through a relative's estate. It is unclear how or when the family acquired the historic picture, but after noticing the daguerreotype featured Madison, they reached out to the auction house for an estimate. Since daguerreotypes are made directly onto chemically treated plates, they are unique and even more precious objects than regular photographs where negatives are involved.

While the auction house expected the portrait to sell for an estimate of $50,000 to $70,000, in the end it sold for $456,000. The sum was paid by the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, meaning the photograph will reside in the museum’s permanent collection.

“The National Portrait Gallery is delighted to have acquired this exceptional work on behalf of the nation,” says Ann Shumard, senior curator of photographs at the museum. “It will now be preserved in perpetuity for the public.”

h/t: [Smithsonian Magazine]

All images via Sotheby's.

