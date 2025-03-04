JR Captures Stars Posing Among Confetti-Like Paper Eyes at 2025 Oscars After-Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JR (@jr)

The Oscars just wrapped up for another year, bringing together some of the most talented filmmakers, actors, and creatives in the industry. Actors are used to being in the spotlight, but French artist JR took that idea to the next level with a clever after-party photoshoot that quite literally highlights how “all eyes” are on them.

Stars like Adrien Brody, Zoe Saldaña, and Penélope Cruz stepped in front of the camera as a whirlwind of paper eye cutouts swirled around them like confetti, creating a dazzling, glitter-like effect. Thousands of individual black and white eyes cover the floor, fill the air, and rest in the hands of famous actors, who playfully interact with the unique paper props.

The unique photoshoot took place at Madonna and Guy Oseary's Oscars afterparty. Co-sponsored by Gucci, Madonna acts as the creative director for the event, which is now in its 17th year. This means that she personally picked the French artist to work his magic and capture these creative portraits of this year's stars.

To anyone who is familiar with JR's work, Madonna's choice shouldn't come as a surprise. He has a knack for turning paper and photography into something truly powerful. He’s known for pasting massive black-and-white portraits on buildings, rooftops, and public spaces, transforming entire cityscapes into open-air galleries. His work highlights social issues and gives a voice to people who are often overlooked.

Using photo cutouts of anonymous eyes, JR’s Oscars after-party photos not only celebrate the actors but also the viewers—us—the ones who watch, admire, and critique the stars on screen.

Check out JR’s Oscars series below and find more of his work on Instagram.

