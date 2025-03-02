Home / History

Unique 100-Year-Old Clothes Dryer Unfolds From the Wall Like an Umbrella

By Eva Baron on March 2, 2025

As with many other innovations, the Romans can be credited with developing the first public laundry service. At a fullonica, the cleaning process involved vigorous stamping by feet in vats or tubs before hanging clothing on a viminea cavea, a basket-woven structure that resembles a clothes dryer. Clothing dryers have naturally evolved since then, but one from 100 years ago still elicits a sense of wonder.

This dryer is in the collection of the Glenview Folk Museum in Ireland, and dates back to the early 20th century. The structure is fastened to a wall and, by pushing a small lever, several wooden spokes emerge. These spokes fan out like an umbrella, offering perfect hooks from which to hang clothes.

The popular @remnantsofourpast account posted the contraption on TikTok in November 2024, garnering over 13.5 million views and reactions that ranged from awe to recognition.

“I love mine,” one user wrote. “I use it to dry herbs and peppers.” Another user mused: “Like all older things, they were built to last.”

The Glenview Folk Museum holds many other household objects from the 1900s in its collection. Dedicated to preserving Irish heritage and identity, the museum showcases objects such as oil lamps, irons, wash tubs, sewing machines, cookers, and mangles, to name only a few examples.

“The job of the Irish housewife was very laborious,” the museum writes. “[We] aim to depict the chores of the Irish housewife and the tools and equipment she used.”

This clothes dryer highlights the ingenuity required in constructing such a practical and clever structure. To discover similar objects, follow @remnantsofourpast on TikTok or Instagram and visit the Glenview Folk Museum website.

A unique clothes dryer from more than 100 years ago unfolds from the wall like an umbrella.

@remnantsofourpast Why is this not available now? Location: Glenview Folk Museum, Ballinamore, Leitrim #antique #irishheritage #antiqueclothes #laundry #engineering #woodwork #carpentry #clothesdryingrack ♬ original sound – Remnantsofourpast

The clothes dryer was posted on a popular TikTok account dedicated to sharing antiques and vintage objects from Ireland.

@remnantsofourpast Over 100 year old clothes iron, which was heated directly in the fire. The steel cover protects the clothes from the dirt from the fire and makes the iron smoother. Seen at Glenview Folk Museum, Ballinamore, Leitrim. #antique #laundry #laundryhistory #iron #ironing #antiqueiron #history #irishheritage #folkhistory #socialhistory #metalwork ♬ original sound – Remnantsofourpast

@remnantsofourpast Foldable soldier’s saw, over 100 years old. Seen at Glenview Folk Museum, Ballinamore, County Leitrim #history #saw #military #militaryhistory #worldwarone #firstworldwar #greatwar #interesting #design #metalwork #antiquetools #tools #vintagetools #chainsaw #antique ♬ original sound – Remnantsofourpast

Glenview Folk Museum: Website | Instagram | Facebook
Remnantsofourpast: TikTok | Instagram | YouTube

