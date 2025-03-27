Legendary Celebrity Photographer Norman Seeff on His Incredible 50-Year Career [Interview]

Photographer Norman Seeff is a legend with a vast portfolio of work. Even if you don’t immediately recognize his name, you have most likely seen one of his iconic photographs. The acclaimed artist is responsible for some of the most well-known fine art portraits of the 20th century, from Steve Jobs' 1984 casual portrait with an Apple computer on his lap to his images of Ray Charles mid-laugh.

In a career that has spanned 50 years, Seeff has shot over 1,600 of the world's most famous faces and designed over 1,000 album covers that have sold over 300 million copies. From The Rolling Stones and KISS to Whitney Houston and Joni Mitchell, Seeff not only immortalized these celebrities but also captured images that brought out the essence of what makes them great. In the 1970s, Seeff began to film his photo sessions, recognizing that the magic happening in the studio was something that needed to be documented.

These recordings are just part of the 350,000 feet of undeveloped footage Seeff has stored in the Hollywood Vaults. This precious time capsule, just waiting to be explored, is set to start being developed this year. In fact, Seeff is ready for the world to see even more of his work, which is also why he's begun a close collaboration with the Antoinette Peragine Gallery. Through the development of the Norman Seeff Collection, the photographer is giving the public access to his own work and to understand more about his creative process.

This exceptional career is not only a testament to Seeff's talent but also his tenacity. This was demonstrated early, as Seeff was working as a medical doctor in South Africa in the 1960s when he decided to pursue his passion for photography. He then moved to New York City before settling in Los Angeles, where he ran his studio next to the famous Chateau Marmont for 12 years. But Seeff's work is much more than his ability to get celebrities through the door. What makes his work unique is his ability to connect with these larger-than-life figures on a human level.

We had the chance to speak with Seeff about his extraordinary career and his ability to connect with his celebrity subjects.

Read on for My Modern Met's exclusive interview with Seeff and enjoy some of his most iconic photographs.

Where did your love of photography come from, and what specifically interested you about portrait photography?

I wasn’t inspired by photography in the traditional sense. My background was in drawing, painting, and sculpting. I even ran an art school during my medical internship. Photography came later, as I began walking the streets of New York, meeting fascinating people, and asking to photograph them. My focus shifted from just capturing images to creating authentic, emotionally impactful relationships. Photography became the documentation of human vitality and connection.

Who was the first celebrity you worked with, and how did that come about?

When I first started, many of the people I photographed weren’t yet celebrities. Patti Smith, Robert Mapplethorpe, and Andy Warhol were part of the emerging subculture I was exploring in New York. My first major commissioned shoot was with James Taylor. Harper’s Bazaar sent me to Martha’s Vineyard, where I photographed him building his home. Years later, that same image appeared on the cover of his autobiography.

What inspires you about working with other creatives, such as musicians?

I’m drawn to those who have an innate, primordial connection to creativity. When I work with artists, I tap into that creative energy—it’s almost like connecting to a deeper, universal force. My goal is to help them reach their fullest expression, to cross creative thresholds they may not have known they could. It’s a soul-to-soul dialogue where we see each other’s stories and help bring them to life.

What are you trying to capture during these sessions?

Every session I do is an exploration of human consciousness and creativity. Whether I’m working with Ray Charles, Alicia Keys, or up-and-coming artists, the goal is to reach that soul-level authenticity. Some artists reach a level of transcendent mastery, and the energy they bring is extraordinary. But for me, the more authentic the session, the more profound the outcome, regardless of fame.

What do you think makes you so successful in connecting with people during your shoots?

It’s about authenticity. I bring integrity, curiosity, and a fascination with the creative process to the table. Creativity is love’s work—it’s about connection and belonging. My goal is to help artists feel seen, respected, and safe. When we reach that state of authenticity, the creative zone opens, and what emerges is profound, often transcendent.

What people experienced during my shoots wasn’t just about the photography—it was the conversations. I was told over and over again that the intimacy, the revelations, and the insights shared during those moments were unlike anything else. That’s why I started filming the sessions in 1975, beginning with Ike and Tina Turner. It became a way to capture the essence of the creative process—both visually and emotionally.

Can you tell us more about the decision to film your photo sessions and the status of the Hollywood Vault footage?

I realized early on that my sessions weren’t just photo shoots—they were emotionally charged, creative performances. In 1975, I filmed my first session with Ike and Tina Turner and saw how much deeper the narrative went. Over the years, I accumulated 350,000 feet of undeveloped footage stored in the Hollywood Vaults, containing incredible performances and creative breakthroughs from legends like Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, and Tina Turner. It’s cultural history waiting to be brought to life. Although expensive to develop, we’re finally at the stage where we’re ready to bring this treasure trove of cultural history to life in 2025.

You've decided to work with Antoinette Peragine Gallery to show your work directly to the public for the first time. How did this partnership come about, and why is it so meaningful?

Antoinette isn’t just a gallery—it’s a collaborative force. I headhunted her because I saw another artist in her, someone who understood creativity on a deep level. Together, we’ve created something that’s not just about photography but goes many layers deeper. The gallery will be a portal of communication, incorporating photography, film, conversations, and keys to empowerment. Antoinette brought this vision to life, and I’m thrilled about the experience we’re building.

What do you hope your legacy as a photographer is?

For me, photography isn’t the legacy. It’s the authenticity within the images—the expression of human goodness, beauty, and truth. Art is a vehicle to explore human consciousness and potential. I see myself as a conduit, working with incredible artists to collectively help people reconnect with who we are at our higher potentials. We’ve forgotten much of that as a society, and I’d like the work to help us remember​.

