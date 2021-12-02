Home / Photography / Landscape Photography

Breathtaking Photos of Golden Ginkgo Trees Blanketing the Ground With Sunshine

By Sara Barnes on December 2, 2021

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 동네찍사 (@dongnejjicsa)

Ginkgo trees are lauded for their unique yellow leaves that have a graceful fan-like shape. Although beautiful on a branch, it's equally as stunning when the leaves start to fall; they blanket the ground with sunshine. South Korean landscape photographer Dongne Jjisca showcases this magical moment in nature with their landscape images. In a couple of particularly breathtaking photos, Jjisca highlights two views of ginkgo trees: one that offers a bird’s-eye view of the massive tree and another shot that shows leaves fluttering from the branches to cloak the ground below.

The ginkgo is a historically significant tree. Considered a “living fossil,” its leaf fossils date from a staggering 270 million years ago. This makes it a fitting addition to one of the architectural structures seen in Jjisca’s photos. The image in which a 400-year-old ginkgo is dropping its leaves is done so in front of Ungok Seowon, a Confucian institution that dates back to 1602. Located in Gyeongju in the North Gyeongsang Province, South Korea, it is now a cultural heritage site. Coupled with the glorious tree, the scene is as picturesque as it is historical.

Scroll down for more of Jjisca’s work. In addition to ginkgo trees, they have a knack for capturing the beauty of vibrant trees and how they interact with both the built and natural environment.

Photographer Dongne Jjisca captures the beauty of ginkgo trees in stunning landscape images.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 동네찍사 (@dongnejjicsa)

In addition to ginkgo trees, the photographer has a knack for capturing the beauty of vibrant trees and how they interact with the environment.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 동네찍사 (@dongnejjicsa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 동네찍사 (@dongnejjicsa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 동네찍사 (@dongnejjicsa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 동네찍사 (@dongnejjicsa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 동네찍사 (@dongnejjicsa)

Dongne Jjisca: Instagram | Naver

Related Articles:

1,400-Year-Old Ginkgo Tree Sheds a Spectacular Ocean of Golden Leaves

Delicate Pen Drawings Pay Homage To Small Convenience Stores in South Korea

Intricate Golden Labyrinths Created From Fallen Leaves of a Gingko Tree

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Mystical Photos Capture the Hidden Beauty of a Foggy Forest in Autumn
Japanese Waterway Is the Night-Time Hang Out Spot for Hundreds of Luminescent Jellyfish
Beautifully Eye-Opening Photos of Ilulissat’s Changing Icebergs [Interview]
Awe-Inspiring Winners of the 2021 Natural Landscape Photography Awards
West Coast Landscape Photographer Perfectly Captures the Region’s Magical Vistas
Winners of the Weather Photographer of the Year Contest Celebrate the Beauty of Nature

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Astrophotographer Takes Creative Milky Way Pictures Using Vertical Panoramas
Stunning Photo Transforms Easter Island Head Into a “Gate Keeper to the Stars”
Travel Photographer Uses a Drone To Explore China’s Diverse Landscape From Above
See Why It Took 15 Years To Make the ‘Fantastic Fungi’ Time-Lapse Documentary
10+ Astrophotographers Capturing the Awe-Inspiring Wonders of the Galaxy
Storm Photographer Captures Raw Elegance and Unpredictable Power of Mother Nature [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.