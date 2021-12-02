View this post on Instagram A post shared by 동네찍사 (@dongnejjicsa)

Ginkgo trees are lauded for their unique yellow leaves that have a graceful fan-like shape. Although beautiful on a branch, it's equally as stunning when the leaves start to fall; they blanket the ground with sunshine. South Korean landscape photographer Dongne Jjisca showcases this magical moment in nature with their landscape images. In a couple of particularly breathtaking photos, Jjisca highlights two views of ginkgo trees: one that offers a bird’s-eye view of the massive tree and another shot that shows leaves fluttering from the branches to cloak the ground below.

The ginkgo is a historically significant tree. Considered a “living fossil,” its leaf fossils date from a staggering 270 million years ago. This makes it a fitting addition to one of the architectural structures seen in Jjisca’s photos. The image in which a 400-year-old ginkgo is dropping its leaves is done so in front of Ungok Seowon, a Confucian institution that dates back to 1602. Located in Gyeongju in the North Gyeongsang Province, South Korea, it is now a cultural heritage site. Coupled with the glorious tree, the scene is as picturesque as it is historical.

Scroll down for more of Jjisca’s work. In addition to ginkgo trees, they have a knack for capturing the beauty of vibrant trees and how they interact with both the built and natural environment.

Photographer Dongne Jjisca captures the beauty of ginkgo trees in stunning landscape images.

In addition to ginkgo trees, the photographer has a knack for capturing the beauty of vibrant trees and how they interact with the environment.

