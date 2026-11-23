Born October 5, 2026, at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Va., five cubs are growing up under the watchful eye of their mother, Zura. Although visitors can’t meet the newest arrivals in person just yet, they can watch the family bond, play, and nap together through the zoo’s live Cheetah Cub Cam.

Zura is a first-time mother at 5 years old, and her cubs are reported to be healthy, strong, and active. For now, animal care staff are keeping their distance to give the family time to bond, while monitoring their progress through the livestream. The first few weeks are especially important for young cheetahs as they develop a close relationship with their mother, who provides their food, warmth, and protection.

The new litter is also important for the Smithsonian’s conservation program. Zura’s five cubs represent the 21st litter born at the facility since 2007. This litter marks the fourth generation of the same cheetah family now living at the conservation institute. Zura was born there in 2021, her mother Rosalie arrived in 2015, and her grandmother Sanurra also lives at the facility.

Cheetahs are classified as vulnerable, with fewer than 7,000 estimated to remain in the wild due to habitat loss, declining prey populations, climate change, poaching, and conflict with humans. Breeding cheetahs in human care is not an easy task, either. Females have relatively short and unpredictable periods of fertility, and successful pairings can be difficult to achieve. Cheetahs also have limited genetic diversity because their ancestors experienced a severe population decline thousands of years ago.

The Smithsonian currently cares for approximately 30 cheetahs at its Front Royal conservation campus, where researchers and animal care specialists work to improve the species’ long-term prospects. They expect the cubs to remain visible on the livestream for approximately six to seven months, although they may occasionally disappear from view as Zura moves them around their habitat.

Eventually, the young cats will outgrow their shared den and move on to the next stage of their lives. They are expected to remain at the conservation institute for another year or two before potentially moving to partner facilities to support future breeding efforts.

A cheetah named Zura gave birth to five healthy cubs on October 5 at the Smithsonian Institute in Virginia.

This litter is the fourth generation of cheetahs born at the institute and is very important for conservation efforts, as cheetahs are deemed a vulnerable species.

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Staff are limiting the amount of human interaction they receive, but anyone can tune into the live Cheetah Cub Cam.

All images via The Smithsonian.

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