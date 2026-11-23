A pair of Abbott’s moray eels (Gymnothorax eurostus) reaching the pinnacle of their spawning run, three tenths of a second after leaving the cover of coral. The male on the left is just releasing the jaw of female, with both eels sending gametes into the water. Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan. (Photo: Tony Wu)
National Geographic sees many amazing images. Each year, its photographers capture more than a million pictures of the natural world, human ingenuity, and how we and wildlife navigate an ever-changing planet. Selecting a fraction of those photographs into a succinct collection seems like an impossible task, but the magazine has done it. National Geographic has unveiled its PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2026, which showcases 25 images that defined this year.
Among the selection of photos from PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2026 is a striking look at nature—particularly Earth’s creatures. Photographer Tony Wu captured the first-ever images of moray eels spawning in the wild, after spending nine months in the field in Japan. Another picture, shot by Kiliii Yüyan, features a breathtaking—if not eerie—encounter between diver Philipp Oppermann and a Greenland shark. The oldest vertebrate on Earth rose from the depths into shallower waters to follow the scent of bait (in this case, a frozen ringed seal).
PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2026 also includes shots centered around humans, and there are some spectacular entries. During the total solar eclipse that happened in Europe in August, climber Chris Sharma dangled from a horizontal rock face just moments after it occurred. Photographer Chris Burkard was there to get the shot, which shows Sharma perfectly placed above a retreating sky. Going from Spain to New York City, an image by Christopher Payne offers a look at the ground level of Tribute in Light, a commemorative event that honors those who died during the attack on the World Trade Center’s twin towers in September 2001.
“The power of photography is that it makes visible and understandable things many of us would never otherwise see, and that it can help us view something familiar in an entirely new way,” says Nathan Lump, editor-in-chief of National Geographic. “This year’s PICTURES OF THE YEAR collection is a testament to the boundless curiosity and relentless persistence of our photographers in their quest to help us better understand our world. Together, these images remind us how much there is still to discover about our planet, and that the deeply human work of documenting what’s real is more valuable than ever in a time when fakes are everywhere.”
National Geographic has unveiled its PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2026, which showcases 25 images that defined this year. Here’s a selection of what’s included:
A Greenland shark, the oldest vertebrate on earth, swims underneath the meter-thick sea ice near the village of Kulusuk in East Greenland, as diver Philipp Oppermann watches. This shark came up from the depths into the shallows at night to follow the scent of a Greenlander’s bait, frozen ringed seal. This photograph was made March 17, 2026, in early spring, when the sea ice remains strong and the visibility of the water is spectacular, over 50 meters. (Photo: Kiliii Yüyan)
Climber Chris Sharma dangles from a completely horizontal limestone face in the moments after August’s total solar eclipse in Spain. (Photo: Chris Burkard, assistant Joel Barger)
Every September for the past 25 years, a crew has lit up New York’s night sky to commemorate those who died during the attack on the World Trade Center’s twin towers. Christopher Payne combined four images to capture these technicians setting up the 9/11 “Tribute in Light,” which forms two beams visible 60 miles away—a symbol of the city’s resilience. (Photo: Christopher Payne)
Several times a week, rain or shine, 79-year-old Bente Brekke Kampevold heads into the woods of western Norway to hunt for chanterelles. Adhering to routine, she believes, is one secret to good health in later life. She and her neighbors could be onto something: Norway has one of the world’s highest life expectancies, averaging 83 years. (Photo: Amy Toensing)
A curious troop of Gee’s golden langurs—named for a naturalist who documented them in the 1950s—peer into a fisheye lens that Prakash Matada affixed to a tele scoping pole. The endangered canopy dwellers here have formed a rare bond with humans and proved anything but camera shy, gazing at their own reflections.(Photo by Prakash Matada)
A fisherman steals a few minutes of sleep while working overnight beneath the Khon Pa Soi waterfall, as the Mekong River’s chocolate waters churn below. His bamboo and log weir doubles as a bed and a trap, snaring fish that swim upstream during a brief monsoon season migration. New hydroelectric dams now threaten this centuries old harvest. (Photo: Jason Gulley)
See the entire collection of PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2026 in the December issue of National Geographic magazine.