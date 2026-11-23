National Geographic sees many amazing images. Each year, its photographers capture more than a million pictures of the natural world, human ingenuity, and how we and wildlife navigate an ever-changing planet. Selecting a fraction of those photographs into a succinct collection seems like an impossible task, but the magazine has done it. National Geographic has unveiled its PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2026, which showcases 25 images that defined this year.

Among the selection of photos from PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2026 is a striking look at nature—particularly Earth’s creatures. Photographer Tony Wu captured the first-ever images of moray eels spawning in the wild, after spending nine months in the field in Japan. Another picture, shot by Kiliii Yüyan, features a breathtaking—if not eerie—encounter between diver Philipp Oppermann and a Greenland shark. The oldest vertebrate on Earth rose from the depths into shallower waters to follow the scent of bait (in this case, a frozen ringed seal).

PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2026 also includes shots centered around humans, and there are some spectacular entries. During the total solar eclipse that happened in Europe in August, climber Chris Sharma dangled from a horizontal rock face just moments after it occurred. Photographer Chris Burkard was there to get the shot, which shows Sharma perfectly placed above a retreating sky. Going from Spain to New York City, an image by Christopher Payne offers a look at the ground level of Tribute in Light, a commemorative event that honors those who died during the attack on the World Trade Center’s twin towers in September 2001.

“The power of photography is that it makes visible and understandable things many of us would never otherwise see, and that it can help us view something familiar in an entirely new way,” says Nathan Lump, editor-in-chief of National Geographic. “This year’s PICTURES OF THE YEAR collection is a testament to the boundless curiosity and relentless persistence of our photographers in their quest to help us better understand our world. Together, these images remind us how much there is still to discover about our planet, and that the deeply human work of documenting what’s real is more valuable than ever in a time when fakes are everywhere.”

Scroll down to see a selection of photos from PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2026, then visit the National Geographic website to learn more.

National Geographic has unveiled its PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2026, which showcases 25 images that defined this year. Here’s a selection of what’s included:

See the entire collection of PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2026 in the December issue of National Geographic magazine.

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My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by National Geographic.