The remote village of Igiugig, Alaska, has given the world a masterclass in solidarity. Even more impressive, they did so despite only having a population of about 70 people. When a medical evacuation team couldn’t land at the local airport to help a child because the runway lights were broken, the city showed up, lining up their cars to guide the plane with their headlights.

It all started when Ida Nelson, head tribal clerk based in this small southwest Alaska village, heard a loud noise after 11:30 PM on August 28, 2020. “When they first flew over, I was like ‘oh my gosh,’ that sounds like a weird vehicle. I’ve never heard that truck before. And it wasn’t a truck, it was an airplane,” Nelson told KTOO. “Anytime there’s any type of planes flying after dark, you always assume it’s going to be something urgent and an emergency.”

And it was an emergency: a LifeMed Alaska crew was trying to land. When Nelson, who lives close to the airport, looked outside, she realized the runway lights weren't working. Worried, she got in her truck, where she met a local pilot who had also noticed the issue. While pilots can usually turn runway lights from their aircraft, that didn’t work this time. Nelson and the pilot also tried turning on the lights manually from the ground to no avail.

Concerned, Nelson offered to light up one end of the runway with her truck, but they still needed more help. And so, Nelson’s neighbor rallied the community, making 32 phone calls. Meanwhile, the pilot hopped into his own plane and contacted the LifeMed crew. “I was feeling nervous, anxious because this is late at night and this is someone’s child,” Nelson told CNN. “The only thing I could think of was how quickly I could get other people here to help because what if that was my baby’s plane?”

Within 20 minutes, 20 people had shown up in their vehicles, many in their pajamas, ready to follow the plane crew’s instructions. The townspeople staggered their cars and 4-wheelers along the runway so the pilot could see end to end. The people remained in place as the plane landed, boarded the patient, and departed safely for Anchorage, where the young patient made it to the hospital in stable condition.

While the LifeMed Alaska crew are no strangers to harsh Alaskan conditions, they were impressed by the community’s efforts to help one of their own. The team took one photo of the Igiugig runway lit up by its residents as they took off, and shared it on Instagram with the message, “It’s amazing what a community can accomplish with a little ingenuity and a lot of determination!”

When a medical evacuation team couldn’t land in a small Alaska village because the airport runway lights were broken, the city showed up.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por LifeMed Alaska (@lifemedalaska)

The townspeople of Igiugig lined up their cars to guide the plane with their headlights.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Corriere della Sera (@corriere)

“It’s amazing what a community can accomplish with a little ingenuity and a lot of determination!” Said LifeMed Alaska.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por LifeMed Alaska (@lifemedalaska)

Related Articles :

Architect Tadao Ando Designed a Floating Library to Bring 2,000 Books to Children Across Japan’s Islands

Supermarket Manager Heroically Saves a Child Who Ran Onto a Busy Road in Mexico

Thousands of Volunteers Pull a 400-Ton Castle in Japan Back to Its Original Site

Young Man With Cerebral Palsy Gets To Surf With Help From His Friends at New Hampshire Surf Shop