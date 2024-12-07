Tennis is arguably one of the most captivating sports to watch, but a recent video proves it's not just humans who get hooked on the action. In an amusing clip from a beach match in Brazil, an adorable, fluffy white dog sits among the spectators, moving its head in perfect sync with the crowd as they follow every shot.

The canine spectator is a Samoyed named Aika, and the video was originally posted by the dog's owner, Mariana. It was then reposted by the Brazilian Institute of Beach Tennis (IBBT) and went viral. This includes Reddit, where people had a lot of fun sharing their reactions to the clip.

Redditor jerryramone shared the clip with the caption, “The synchronization of these people's faces when watching beach tennis.” While the coordinated head movements of the crowd are pretty amusing, it didn’t take long for Redditors to zero in on the real star of the show. Sootymoon9 commented, “What people? I am looking at the good boy,” while KingBenneth added, “I especially like the look of that white fluffy person.”

The dog’s intense focus and perfectly timed head movements show that the thrill of a tennis match really does transcend species. But perhaps the most impressive part of the entire moment is that the pup manages to stay seated instead of giving in to the urge to chase the ball.

Watch the video below.

In a clip from a beach tennis match in Brazil, an adorable, fluffy white dog sits among the spectators, moving its head in perfect sync with the crowd as they follow every shot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aika / Samoieda / Samoyed Diary (@aikasamoyed)

While the coordinated head movements of the crowd are pretty amusing, the dog clearly stole the spotlight!

The canine sports spectator is an adorable Samoyed named Aika.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aika / Samoieda / Samoyed Diary (@aikasamoyed)

Aika's owner, Marian,a loves sharing their adventures, and her post was shared by the Brazilian Institute of Beach Tennis (IBBT).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariana – Luxury Travel – Hotels – Viagem de Luxo (@mnovais_)

