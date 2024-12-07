Home / Animals / Dogs

Dog Watches Tennis Match and Moves Head in Perfect Sync with the Match

By Emma Taggart on December 7, 2024
Dog watches tennis match and moves in sync with crowd

Tennis is arguably one of the most captivating sports to watch, but a recent video proves it's not just humans who get hooked on the action. In an amusing clip from a beach match in Brazil, an adorable, fluffy white dog sits among the spectators, moving its head in perfect sync with the crowd as they follow every shot.

The canine spectator is a Samoyed named Aika, and the video was originally posted by the dog's owner, Mariana.  It was then reposted by the Brazilian Institute of Beach Tennis (IBBT) and went viral. This includes Reddit, where people had a lot of fun sharing their reactions to the clip.

Redditor jerryramone shared the clip with the caption, “The synchronization of these people's faces when watching beach tennis.” While the coordinated head movements of the crowd are pretty amusing, it didn’t take long for Redditors to zero in on the real star of the show. Sootymoon9 commented, “What people? I am looking at the good boy,” while KingBenneth added, “I especially like the look of that white fluffy person.”

The dogs intense focus and perfectly timed head movements show that the thrill of a tennis match really does transcend species. But perhaps the most impressive part of the entire moment is that the pup manages to stay seated instead of giving in to the urge to chase the ball.

Watch the video below.

In a clip from a beach tennis match in Brazil, an adorable, fluffy white dog sits among the spectators, moving its head in perfect sync with the crowd as they follow every shot.

While the coordinated head movements of the crowd are pretty amusing, the dog clearly stole the spotlight!

The canine sports spectator is an adorable Samoyed named Aika.

Aika's owner, Marian,a loves sharing their adventures, and her post was shared by the Brazilian Institute of Beach Tennis (IBBT).

Aika Samoyed: Instagram

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Emma Taggart
