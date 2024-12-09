Home / Design / Style

Takashi Murakami Collaborates With Louis Vuitton To Bring Back Iconic Colorful Accessories From the 2000s

By Emma Taggart on December 9, 2024

 

French fashion house Louis Vuitton recently announced an exciting new collaboration with legendary Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. Set to launch on January 1, 2025, the collection revisits their iconic partnership that first debuted on the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2003 runway.

When the original collection dropped in the early 2000s, it became instantly iconic. Murakami’s playful, colorful designs paired with Louis Vuitton’s classic style turned heads everywhere and totally redefined what luxury could look like. Now, with the rerelease just around the corner, fans and collectors alike are ready to get their hands on these timeless pieces all over again, two decades after its original release.

While the full details of the 2025 collection are still under wraps, fans are speculating that the reedition will feature the iconic Multicolore collection, the pink Cherry Blossom designs, and, come May, the series of bags and accessories adorned with Murakami’s signature, cartoon-style cherries.

In 2009, Marc Jacobs, Louis Vuitton’s then-creative director, reflected on the impact of the original collection, saying: “Our collaboration has produced a lot of works and has been a huge influence and inspiration to many. It has been, and continues to be, a monumental marriage of art and commerce.” He added, “The ultimate crossover—one for both the fashion and art history books.”

As part of the announcement, Louis Vuitton shared clips from The Superflat Monogram, a whimsical short film created by Takashi Murakami and originally released in 2003. The film follows Aya, a young girl who stumbles into a vibrant, psychedelic wonderland while waiting for her friends outside a Louis Vuitton store. The brand says the film perfectly embodies the “playful spirit of the artist’s original collaboration with the House.”

Check out Louis Vuitton’s teasers below, and mark your calendars—the remastered Louis Vuitton x Murakami collection drops on the Louis Vuitton website on January 1, 2025.

Louis Vuitton is set to relaunch the iconic Louis Vuitton x Murakami collection on January 1, 2025.

The reedition will feature iconic accessories from the original Spring/Summer 2003 collection.

 

