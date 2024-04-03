Home / Photography

Soul-Stirring Photos Capture the Daily Life and Spirit of Nomadic People on the Tibetan Plateau

By Jessica Stewart on April 3, 2024

People in Tibet with lanterns

In 2021, photographer Kin Coedel visited the Tibetan Plateau and surrounding regions to capture the people who make this place their home. The result is Dyal Thak, a timeless series of photographs that documents the nomadic people who live on the plateau.

His beautiful portraits and stunning images, detailing everyday life in this environment, weave a fascinating tale of life in Tibet. By engaging with the local community and listening to their stories, Coedel is able to photograph the authentic moments of their daily lives. Coedel first visited Tibet while on assignment to photograph nomadic women working with yak wool. He fell in love with the area and its people, returning several times to explore Tibet's rich culture.

“I find great joy in photographing cultures that are often underrepresented,” he tells My Modern Met. “It challenges my own cultural expectations, having grown up in the West where our perceptions of Eastern cultures are often limited. Through travel and immersion in diverse communities, my understanding of the world continues to evolve.”

Most of Coedel's photographs were taken in Ritoma, a tight-knit community of majority-led craftswomen. Thanks to his ability to connect with locals, his images demonstrate the strong familial and community bonds present in the village. And, at the same time, he shines a spotlight on the crafts, like weaving, and pastoral activities that are the lifeblood of the area.

Coedel's photographs also highlight the strong bond between Tibetan people and nature. The incredible landscape of the Tibetan Plateau is everpresent and is an equal protagonist in the photographs. It was important for Coedel to show this beautiful dynamic in the series.

“I hope my work encourages viewers to consider alternative ways of living,” Coedel shares. “Perhaps it can plant a seed for a healthier relationship between humanity and nature, as well as among ourselves.”

Dyal Thak is photographer Kin Coedel's evocative series of images from the Tibetan Plateau.

Tibetan man

Kin Coedel Photo Series About Tibet

Boy from Tibet

Thanks to his ability to integrate himself into the community, Coedel's photos give a true glimpse of daily life on the plateau.

Man with a cow in Tibet

Woman in Tibet with a cow under the moon

Cattle in Tibet

Kin Coedel Photo Series About Tibet

Dyal Thak by Kin Coedel

Dyal Thak by Kin Coedel

Woman in Tibet

Tibetan woman

His work highlights the close familial and community bonds.

Mother and son in Tibet

Dyal Thak by Kin Coedel

Family in Tibet

Woman in Tibet with a lantern

Dyal Thak by Kin Coedel

Tibetan man

“One of the most striking aspects of Tibetan culture is the kindness of its people and their profound connection to nature.”

Woman in Tibet

Kin Coedel Photo Series About Tibet

Kin Coedel Photo Series About Tibet

Kids from Tibet

Series about Tibet by Kin Coedel

Tibetan landscape through a door

“I hope my work encourages viewers to consider alternative ways of living.”

Series about Tibet by Kin Coedel

Woman Weaving in Tibet

Dyal Thak by Kin Coedel

Series about Tibet by Kin Coedel

“Perhaps it can plant a seed for a healthier relationship between humanity and nature, as well as among ourselves.”

Tibetan girl jumping in the air

Tibetan man

Kin Coedel: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Kin Coedel.

