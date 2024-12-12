Home / Drawing / Illustration

Artist Turns Photos Into Holographic Portraits That Reveal Illustrations From Certain Angles

By Shiori Chen on December 12, 2024

 

For many, holographic, 3D bookmarks are trinkets considered to be a staple of childhood. The magic of seeing two different images depending on the viewing angle is both captivating and nostalgic, but these don’t have to remain a sentimental item of the past.

Seoyeon, a talented Korean digital artist, revives this feeling of nostalgia through her innovative product: K-DualView. She also incorporates her heritage into her work, crafting authentic Korean-style drawings with simple yet adorable cartoon-like figures. Her online shop focuses exclusively on this singular product, using the concept of holographic bookmarks to create a more personalized art form.

Clients provide her with a photograph of their choice—whether it’s a wedding portrait, a beloved pet, or a treasured memory—and Seoyeon turns it into an illustration in her signature drawing style. According to one of her videos, the drawing process takes around four hours to complete. The final result is a holographic print that juxtaposes reality with her art. From one angle, viewers can see the original photograph, and from another, it’s Seoyeon’s illustration.

In one of the videos featured on her page, a newlywed couple coincidentally gifted each other different shots of their wedding through Seoyeon’s K-DualView. Their charming exchange shows the emotional value of gifting an immortalized piece of a cherished memory.

These personalized illustrations are not only beautiful but also make for the perfect sentimental gift for loved ones, just in time for the holiday season.

Seoyeon, a Korean digital artist, revives the nostalgia of holographic bookmarks through her product, K-DualView.

 

Clients provide a photo of a cherished memory, and Seoyeon creates a personalized illustration.

 

That photo is then turned into a holographic portrait featuring her Korean-style illustration.

 

Whether it’s a wedding portrait, a beloved pet photo, or an image of a treasured memory, Seoyeon uses her signature art style to create a timeless piece.

 

The final product features a flip effect, transitioning between the original photograph and the illustration.

 

Seoyeon: Website | Instagram

Shiori Chen

Shiori Chen is an Editorial Intern at My Modern Met. Located in the Bay Area, she runs a youth art magazine and contributes as a staff writer for a local online media outlet, focusing on news and journalism. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys painting, watching films, and teaching herself how to play instruments.
Read all posts from Shiori Chen
