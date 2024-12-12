Artist Turns Photos Into Holographic Portraits That Reveal Illustrations From Certain Angles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seoyeon ♡ (@seoyeonsworld)

For many, holographic, 3D bookmarks are trinkets considered to be a staple of childhood. The magic of seeing two different images depending on the viewing angle is both captivating and nostalgic, but these don’t have to remain a sentimental item of the past.

Seoyeon, a talented Korean digital artist, revives this feeling of nostalgia through her innovative product: K-DualView. She also incorporates her heritage into her work, crafting authentic Korean-style drawings with simple yet adorable cartoon-like figures. Her online shop focuses exclusively on this singular product, using the concept of holographic bookmarks to create a more personalized art form.

Clients provide her with a photograph of their choice—whether it’s a wedding portrait, a beloved pet, or a treasured memory—and Seoyeon turns it into an illustration in her signature drawing style. According to one of her videos, the drawing process takes around four hours to complete. The final result is a holographic print that juxtaposes reality with her art. From one angle, viewers can see the original photograph, and from another, it’s Seoyeon’s illustration.

In one of the videos featured on her page, a newlywed couple coincidentally gifted each other different shots of their wedding through Seoyeon’s K-DualView. Their charming exchange shows the emotional value of gifting an immortalized piece of a cherished memory.

These personalized illustrations are not only beautiful but also make for the perfect sentimental gift for loved ones, just in time for the holiday season.

