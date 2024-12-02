Best Photos of 2024: Top 45 Photographs From Around the World

Photography is a medium that has both artistic and cultural value. It affords us the ability to see new perspectives while also capturing universal emotions and sharing a relatable sense of nostalgia. As we near the end of another year, photography also provides a way for us to look back at what’s transpired over the past 12 months. It has become a beloved tradition here at My Modern Met to take a trip back through photography and reflect on the past 365 days. And while there have been countless images taken, we’ve narrowed our list down to highlight the photos that really stood out as both a document of this year and as timeless snapshots of life that have drawn an emotional response from us.

This year has been a really big one for astrophotography. Several astronomical events have taken place in 2024, and countless astrophotographers chased the beckoning calls of the cosmos. From the Great North American Eclipse and the Perseid meteor shower to the rare appearance of red sprites and a double moonbow, it’s been a year to keep our eyes (and lenses) to the skies. NASA and astronauts aboard the ISS have also provided ample footage of our truly awe-inspiring universe.

Much like the sublime beauty of galactic images, which often spark a sense of adventure, we've been treated to some wanderlust-inducing landscape and cityscape photography. However, we've found that photographers have captured more than just shots of empty expanses of land, sea, sky, and space. They’ve documented moments of our collective history or visualized the essence of a feeling within each respective frame.

There has also been a surge in truly moving wildlife photography and photojournalism this year. Images of endangered animals, funny creatures in the wild, and even a shocking display of deceased birds have caught our attention this year. Going hand in hand with anything having to do with wildlife, the environment has also continued to be a topic of interest for many photographers. The looming fate of the planet due to climate change has certainly heightened the obligation many photographers feel they have to get the message out about saving our planet. Countless causes, initiatives, and campaigns exist, but a single image can be more powerful than all of them combined. This year, we've had multiple reminders via photography of the imminent dangers of global warming and humankind's impact.

Two other ever-present themes in photography are love and war—and 2024 had plenty of both. From the simple, warm smile of a little girl surrounded by colorful little felt balls to the sobering reality of children living in war-torn countries, the emotions emanating from these images run the gamut. Through their images, photographers and photojournalists have allowed us to feel joy, sadness, comfort, and empathy throughout the year. Many of these documentarians also travel the world, offering us a glimpse of all different cultures, subcultures, and traditions.

Ultimately, 2024 was a year filled with a wide range of images that help us to better assess and understand life—whether that's human life, wildlife, or the life of our planet. So, join us as we take a look back at 2024 in pictures.

Here are My Modern Met's picks for the Best Photos of 2024—a mix of photography that captures the beauty, the heartache, and everything in between from the last year.

