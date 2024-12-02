Home / Photography

Best Photos of 2024: Top 45 Photographs From Around the World

By My Modern Met Team on December 2, 2024
Polar bear resting on ice

“A polar bear carves out a bed from a small iceberg before drifting off to sleep in the far north, off Norway’s Svalbard archipelago.” (Photo: Nima Sarikhani // Instagram)

Photography is a medium that has both artistic and cultural value. It affords us the ability to see new perspectives while also capturing universal emotions and sharing a relatable sense of nostalgia. As we near the end of another year, photography also provides a way for us to look back at what’s transpired over the past 12 months. It has become a beloved tradition here at My Modern Met to take a trip back through photography and reflect on the past 365 days. And while there have been countless images taken, we’ve narrowed our list down to highlight the photos that really stood out as both a document of this year and as timeless snapshots of life that have drawn an emotional response from us.

This year has been a really big one for astrophotography. Several astronomical events have taken place in 2024, and countless astrophotographers chased the beckoning calls of the cosmos. From the Great North American Eclipse and the Perseid meteor shower to the rare appearance of red sprites and a double moonbow, it’s been a year to keep our eyes (and lenses) to the skies. NASA and astronauts aboard the ISS have also provided ample footage of our truly awe-inspiring universe.

Much like the sublime beauty of galactic images, which often spark a sense of adventure, we've been treated to some wanderlust-inducing landscape and cityscape photography. However, we've found that photographers have captured more than just shots of empty expanses of land, sea, sky, and space. They’ve documented moments of our collective history or visualized the essence of a feeling within each respective frame.

There has also been a surge in truly moving wildlife photography and photojournalism this year. Images of endangered animals, funny creatures in the wild, and even a shocking display of deceased birds have caught our attention this year. Going hand in hand with anything having to do with wildlife, the environment has also continued to be a topic of interest for many photographers. The looming fate of the planet due to climate change has certainly heightened the obligation many photographers feel they have to get the message out about saving our planet. Countless causes, initiatives, and campaigns exist, but a single image can be more powerful than all of them combined. This year, we've had multiple reminders via photography of the imminent dangers of global warming and humankind's impact.

Two other ever-present themes in photography are love and war—and 2024 had plenty of both. From the simple, warm smile of a little girl surrounded by colorful little felt balls to the sobering reality of children living in war-torn countries, the emotions emanating from these images run the gamut. Through their images, photographers and photojournalists have allowed us to feel joy, sadness, comfort, and empathy throughout the year. Many of these documentarians also travel the world, offering us a glimpse of all different cultures, subcultures, and traditions.

Ultimately, 2024 was a year filled with a wide range of images that help us to better assess and understand life—whether that's human life, wildlife, or the life of our planet. So, join us as we take a look back at 2024 in pictures.

Here are My Modern Met's picks for the Best Photos of 2024—a mix of photography that captures the beauty, the heartache, and everything in between from the last year.

“When Worlds Collide” by Patricia Seaton Homonylo

A “Bird Layout” of over 4,000 dead birds who died due to window collision. Their bodies were collected and arranged by volunteers to draw attention to this problem and honor the fallen birds. (Photo: Patricia Seaton Homonylo // Facebook | Instagram)

Ryan Imperio

“Distorted Shadows of the Moon’s Surface Created by an Annular Eclipse” –  progression of Baily's beads during an annular eclipse, which are formed when sunlight shines through the valleys and craters found on the Moon's surface. (Photo: Ryan Imperio // Instagram)

Lucila Blumencweig

Powerful image of an older woman standing alone near a wall, with just a beam of light illuminating her. Used in a campaign to spotlight the struggle to live with Alzheimer's disease. The photographer shot the image only using natural light. (Photo: Lucila Blumencweig // Website | Instagram)

“Feline Harmony” by Karlynne Wintels

Black and white photo highlighting the inherent high contrast of the medium. A white cat lies on a black background as two black cats are set against a white background. (Photo: Karlynne Wintels // Website | Instagram)

“The Right to Know” by Roberta Vagliani

A curious student turns to look directly into the camera in a classroom in Zanzibar. (Photo: Roberta Vagliani // Website | Instagram)

Erin Brooks

A boy looking in awe at marine life at an aquarium in Tampa, Florida. Image shot on an iPhone 15 Pro Max. (Photo: Erin Brooks // Instagram)

“Deadly Bite” by Ian Ford

The moment a jaguar delivers a fatal bite to a caiman in the Pantanal. (Photo: Ian Ford // Website | Instagram)

“Stormy Scene” by William Fortescue

After mating several times, the lioness calls it off at the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania. (Photo: William Fortescue // Website | Instagram)

Roaring Lion Cub

African Lion, Okavango Delta, Botswana. (Photo: Harry Skeggs // Website | Instagram)

“Impact of War” by Patryk Jaracz

Children play in the foreground of a war-torn Ukraine as smoke in the aftermath of explosion can be seen in the background. (Photo: Patryk Jaracz // Website | InstagramFacebook)

Women walking on stepwells in India

Women walking across stepwells in Rajasthan, India, which were initially built to harvest rainwater thousands of years ago. (Photo: Barry Crosthwaite // Instagram | Flickr)

Regal portrait of Black man by Tamary Kudita

From the photo series “African Victorian,” which explores Zimbabwean identities through high fashion. (Photo: Tamary Kudita // Website | Instagram)

Fine art portrait by Paul Szimák

A representation of Gaia from Greek mythology that looks like a Baroque-esque painting, but is actually a photograph. (Photo: Paul Szimák // Website | Instagram)

Baseball in Bhutan square

“With Buddha (symbol of inspiration) in the backdrop, Bhutanese teenagers engage in a spirited game of baseball in the capital of Thimphu. Clad in the nation's traditional noble attire, they embody the harmonious blend of tradition and modernity that defines Bhutan.” (Photo: Matthew Desantis // Instagram | Prints)

A mother bear and her three calves sleeping under the sky

A poignant moment between a mother and her three calves—two sleeping peacefully on her chest while the third, weary, rests beside her face. The Milky Way was captured in this same place. (Photo: Lurdes Santander // Instagram)

Rahul Singh

A tiny crimson sunbird bathing in a banana flower petal pool. (Photo: Rahul Singh // Instagram)

Orange Abstract Landscape

Photographer dangled from a helicopter to capture abstract aerial photos of landscapes. (Photo: Andrei Duman // Website | Instagram)

Comet Comet A3 (Tsuchinshan–Atlas)

Comet A3 rising up over the horizon just before orbital sunrise with aurora streaking, captured by an astronaut aboard the ISS. (Photo: NASA / Matthew Dominick // X)

Swirly sky over Kygystan

Long-exposure astrophotography in an area in Kyrgyzstan with little population density and ample dark skies. (Photo: Soumyadeep Mukherjee // Instagram | Facebook)

Red sprite during Perseid meteor shower.

Rare photo of massive red sprites amid the Perseid meteor shower. (Photo: Paul M. Smith // Website | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram)

Scott Portelli

Humpback whales bubble-net feeding in Antarctica. (Photo: Scott Portelli // Website | Instagram)

ommunity elder, stands with his grandson John at the point where he remembers the shoreline used to be when he was a boy

Lotomau Fiafia (72), a community elder, stands with his grandson John at the point where he remembers the shoreline used to be when he was a boy at Salia Bay, Kioa Island, Fiji. (Photo: Eddie Jim // Instagram)

Hidden beneath the iconic peaks of Colorado's high country a pair of Colorado River Cutthroat trout spawn in the gravels of a small lake outlet.

Hidden beneath the iconic peaks of Colorado's high country a pair of Colorado River Cutthroat trout spawn in the gravels of a small lake outlet. (Photo: David Herasimtschuk | Freshwaters Illustrated // Website | Instagram)

Whale about to eat ball of fish

A Bryde’s whale about to devour a heart-shaped baitball. (Photo: Rafael Fernández Caballero // Instagram; Ocean Photographer of the Year // Website | Facebook | Instagram)

Wonder Kelingking Beach

Aerial photo of Kelingking Beach in Bali, shot with an iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Photo: Yuepeng Bao // Instagram)

Embed from Getty Images

Redbull Planes Flying Next to Eclipse

Twin planes flying under the Great North American Eclipse. (Photo: Dustin Snipes // Website; and Mason Mashon // Instagram)

Saturn’s Lunar Occultation

Lunar occultation of Saturn — the Moon appears to pass in front of Saturn. (Photo: Andrew McCarthy // Website | Instagram | X | Patreon | TikTok)

Double Moonbow

Rare double moonbow, an optical phenomenon happens when moonlight is refracted through water droplets in the air. (Photo: Aaron Watson // Website | Facebook | Instagram)

Miguel Claro HDR Eclipse

HDR photo of the Great North American Eclipse captured from Clarksville, Texas. (Photo: Miguel Claro // Website | Facebook | Instagram)

Vela Supernova Remnant

A 1.3-gigapixel photo showcasing the central part of the Vela Supernova Remnant, the cosmic corpse of a gigantic star that exploded as a supernova about 11,000 years ago. (Photo: CTIO/NOIRLab/DOE/NSF/AURA)

Perseid meteor shower over Stonehenge

Perseid meteor shower raining shooting stars over Stonehenge. (Photo: Josh Dury // Website | Facebook | Instagram)

Full Moon Behind Mountain and Basilica

Perfectly aligned photo of the Moon, Basilica of Superga, and Monviso mountain just outside of Turin, Italy. (Photo: Valerio Minato // Website | Facebook | Instagram)

Danila Tkachenko Ukrainian girl posing in front of an image of her homeland

Powerful portrait of a Ukrainian refugee in France, posing in front of a backdrop displaying her destroyed homeland. (Photo: Danila Tkachenko // Website | Facebook | Instagram)

“Living with War” by Mouneb Taim

A sobering look at war-torn Syria, when a peace player plays music to make the children feel safe as warplanes fly in the sky. (Photo: Mouneb Taim // Instagram)

Bobcat snatching heron out of the air

The moment a bobcat leaped up to snatch a blue heron out of the sky. (Photo: Jacob Hall // Instagram)

Lynx holding its prey

Iberian lynx (Lynx pardinus) with a freshly caught European rabbit (Oryctolagus cuniculus) in the Spanish Sierra de Andújar. (Photo: Staffan Widstrand // Website | Instagram | Facebook)

Abandoned temple in Turkey

From the series “The Sanctuary,” which explores abandoned mosques in small villages across Turkey. (Photo: James Kerwin // Website | Instagram)

Santa Cruz Boardwalk by Helene Havard

Dreamy present-day photo of the Santa Cruz Boardwalk that looks like a nostalgic image from decades past. (Photo: Helene Havard // Website Facebook | Instagram | YouTube)

B2 Bomber Flying Over the Rose Bowl

B2 Bomber jet flying over the Rose Bowl. (Photo: Tyler Leipprandt // Website | Facebook | Instagram)

Girl in colorful ball pit

“I took this in a felt ball factory while I was shooting a documentary video. This small girl was curious about my camera, so while I was on a break, I took her picture.” (Photo: Bibek Kunwar // Instagram)

F L A M I N G O N E by Miles Astray

Real photo of a flamingo from a forced perspective that makes it look like it's headless. This photo initially won an AI photo competition but then was disqualified after it was revealed to be a real photo. (Photo: Miles Astray // Website | Instagram | Facebook)

Andy Rouse

Photo of a dancing sifaka in Madagascar. (Photo: Andy Rouse // Website | InstagramFacebook)

Silverback Gorilla by Vincent Lagrange

Silverback Western lowland gorilla. (Photo: Vincent Lagrange // Website | Facebook | Instagram)

