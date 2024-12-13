100+ Fine Art Prints From Top Photographers Are Now on Sale To Help Protect the Amazon

Just in time for the holidays, the non-profit Vital Impact is back with its annual print sale. As always, fine art prints by renowned photographs are on sale, with a goal to support community-based environmental conservation efforts. Led by acclaimed National Geographic photographer and filmmaker Ami Vitale, Vital Impacts has curated a collection of over 100 striking images that tell the stories of our natural world.

From endangered animals to fragile landscapes, the subjects of these photographs are reminders that there's so much work to be done to protect our planet. This year, the sale is focused on raising funds to help preserve the Amazon rainforest. Home to over 40,000 plant species, 1,300 bird species, and millions of insects, it is a vital part of the global ecosystem.

“Photography acts as a catalyst for understanding and compassion, inspiring action and fostering meaningful connections,” shares Vitale. “Each image deepens our awareness of the intricate ties between humanity and the natural world.”

To that end, 60% of the profits from the holiday sale will go to COICA (the Convening Group of Indigenous Peoples in the Amazon). This international organization acts on behalf of 511 Indigenous Peoples. They work through political-organizational grassroots organizations in the nine Amazonian countries: Peru, Brazil, Venezuela, Bolivia, Ecuador, Guyana, Colombia, Surinam, and French Guiana. By supporting Indigenous communities through COICA, we can help ensure a more secure future for all life on Earth.

“It is my hope that this work will help raise awareness of the urgent challenges facing our planet,” Vitale continues. “In the last 50 years, we have lost 73% of the world’s wildlife—a stark reminder of the magnitude of the biodiversity crisis we are confronting. The future of our planet is in our hands. We cannot afford to feel paralyzed by the scale of the challenge nor can we afford to wait for someone else to act—this is up to us.”

The Vital Impacts print sale is running until January 31, 2025, leaving plenty of time to select your favorite photograph.

