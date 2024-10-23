Vibrant Colors and Shapes Pop Out of Creative Duo’s Joyful Optical Illusions

Creative photography duo Anna Devís and Daniel Rueda are known for their playful and imaginative images. They combine architectural spaces, colorful paper, and everyday props with their own bodies to create joyful optical illusions that tell a story.

With their background in architecture and a love for minimalism, Devís and Rueda have a talent for creating fresh perspectives using only shapes and color. The pair create their surreal scenes without the use of photo editing software. Instead, they carefully set everything up in real life, using creativity and clever staging to achieve the end results.

Devís and Rueda started taking pictures together almost a decade ago, and their playful style has continued to evolve ever since. While architecture remains a constant source of inspiration, they’ve also brought their creativity indoors, creating ever-changing backdrops in their studio using colored paper. These simple setups only come to life when Devís steps into the frame, completing the picture with her presence and carefully chosen outfit.

In one photo, the duo creates a playful depiction of the sun by arranging yellow paper cutouts as rays, while Devís, wearing a yellow sun hat, stands at the center, perfectly completing the image as the sun’s core. In another image, Devís' backless dress cleverly forms the fifth point of a star, seamlessly blending her into the geometric scene.

In 2023, Devís and Rueda released a book titled Happytecture, featuring all of their inspiring images. They describe it as “a book that could make people from all over the world smile and wonder about the world around us, a reminder that happiness can be found in the simplest of things.”

Watch how the creative duo set up their colorful scenes.

