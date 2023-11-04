Home / Architecture

The Circular Venue for the 2025 World Expo is Under Construction in Osaka

By Jessica Stewart on November 4, 2023
Expo 2025 Osaka by Sou Fujimoto

Photo: Sou Fujimoto+TOHATA ARCHITECTS&ENGINEERS+AZUSA SEKKEI

All eyes will be on Osaka when the 2025 World Expo opens. Coming on the heels of Expo 2020 in Dubai, Japan is ready to host hundreds of nations in a special event that will span six months. Sou Fujimoto Architects has been charged with creating the masterplan for the event. The firm's centerpiece, a large circular structure made of wood, is currently under construction on an artificial island in Osaka Bay that will host the event.

With a diameter of nearly a half mile and covering almost 15 acres, the structure will encircle the island. Sou Fujimoto designed the building as a way to advocate for diversity while still embracing the connection between humans. With its circular nature, it will unite everyone under “one sky.”

“Everyone around the world is looking up at the same sky. The one sky connects all parts of the world,” states the firm. “It is what people all over the world share. The one sky thus represents unity in diversity. The Expo venue will have the ‘one sky’ in it.”

The massive Expo venue will move from land to sea, enclosing part of the water and allowing it to mirror the sky. Inside the structure, the national pavilions and the natural features of the environment will mix together to bring the expo to life. A main thoroughfare will give access to all parts of the venue and will also include plazas designed as meeting points and event spaces.

Sou Fujimoto's selection of wood is a purposeful nod to Japanese tradition, as timber construction is commonly used in temples. The ring will contain walkways while also providing shelter during inclement weather. In addition, a rooftop observation deck with seasonal landscaping is also part of the design.

Expo 2025's theme is “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.” With architects beginning to reveal their designs for the different national pavilions, it's clear that designers are taking the theme to heart. And with construction underway, Expo 2025 is already on a good path to be ready for the public in time for the April 2025 opening.

Sou Fujimoto has designed the masterplan for Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan.

Expo 2025 Osaka by Sou Fujimoto

Photo: Sou Fujimoto+TOHATA ARCHITECTS&ENGINEERS+AZUSA SEKKEI

Expo 2025 Osaka by Sou Fujimoto

Photo: Sou Fujimoto+TOHATA ARCHITECTS&ENGINEERS+AZUSA SEKKEI

Expo 2025 Osaka by Sou Fujimoto

Photo: Sou Fujimoto+TOHATA ARCHITECTS&ENGINEERS+AZUSA SEKKEI

The large circular structure is now in the building phase and uses wood as a nod to Japan's tradition of timber construction.

Sou Fujimoto Expo 2025 Osaka Under Construction

Photos: Sou Fujimoto Construction

The enormous structure will provide an outer shell for the national pavilions.

Sou Fujimoto Expo 2025 Osaka Under Construction

Photo: Sou Fujimoto Construction

Expo 2025 Osaka open in April 2025 and will run for six months.

Expo 2025 Osaka by Sou Fujimoto

Photo: Sou Fujimoto+TOHATA ARCHITECTS&ENGINEERS+AZUSA SEKKEI

Sou Fujimoto: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sou Fujimoto.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
