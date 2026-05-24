Home / Design / Advertising

National Geographic Promotes New ‘Secret of Bees’ Show With Billboards Doubling as Bee Hotels

By Ava Linker on May 24, 2026
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meanwhile (@meanwhileagency)

In parks, gardens, and urban areas scattered throughout Manchester, England, Disney and National Geographic are promoting a new show titled Secrets of Bees. The two are doing so in an unconventional way, however, foregoing typical billboards and instead installing a series of permanent installations specially made for the pollinators.

The new show, part of the Emmy-winning “Secrets of” franchise, was released on March 31, 2026. For the occasion, Disney hired the creative agency Meanwhile to bring light to the show that took years of study, research, and specialized equipment to film bees in a way never before seen.

The show focuses on the social structures, diversity, and survival of various bee species. Meanwhile created advertisements that aid in this mission, promoting the show and its message simultaneously, doing so with subtlety and creativity. The ads are designed as mini bee hotels, a resting point for solitary bees taking a break from pollination. And since these installations are meant to be permanent, they must be sustainable. The cedar used for these installations comes from sustainably sourced, already felled trees, which is a detail unnoticeable at first glance, but which really represents the level of thought, detail, and meaning in these boxes.

Meanwhile and Build Hollywood, aided by Manchester & District Beekeepers’ Association, also put up a permanent blooming billboard, coined “bloomboard,” in Heaton Park, that was made from the same felled cedar and surrounded by over 500 plants to assist the bees’ pollination.

The bloomboard and bee hotels encapsulate what National Geographic is trying to accomplish with this show— creating positive change for bees. Hopefully, ventures like this will encourage others to take similar small, manageable, but impactful actions that make a difference for at least one population.

To promote its new show titled Secrets of the Bees, National Geographic hired creative agency Meanwhile to create clever, sustainable advertisements.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meanwhile (@meanwhileagency)

Meanwhile used the show's message to build mini bee hotels, which give solitary bees a resting spot or nesting spot, aiding their pollinator plight.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrew Valenti (@andrewvalenti.av)

The bee hotels, along with a “bloomboard” (a blooming billboard) featuring a pollination garden, are intended as permanent installations and are made from sustainable materials.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by National Geographic (@natgeo)

Meanwhile: Website | Instagram | LinkedIn

Sources: Disney and NatGeo Built Billboards That Bees Can Actually Live In

Related Articles:

Stingless Bees Have Become the First Insects To Gain Legal Rights

Ava Roth Collaborates with Honeybees to Transform Beeswax into Art

National Geographic’s ‘Museum of Exploration’ Will Open Its Doors This Summer

Ava Linker

Ava Linker is an Editorial Intern at My Modern Met. She is currently a student at California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo, where she is on Cal Poly's club rowing team and majoring in Communications Studies. Ava enjoys dabbling in all things artistic, with a particular affinity for baking, fashion, and interior design. Her other interests include F1 racing.
Read all posts from Ava Linker
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Giant Converse Sneaker Becomes a Massive Graffiti Canvas in Los Angeles
Blackpink’s Lisa Stars in New Dance-Inspired NikeSkims Collection Campaign
Watch 100 People From Kazakhstan (Ages 1 to 100) Enjoying a Slice of Pizza in This Clever Ad
Adorable Dog Sees Herself in an Ad on the Street and Immediately Poses Next to It
Insurance Company Hands Out Glasses Designed To Avoid Eye Contact With Gorillas After Incident at the Zoo
Nike, Pokémon, and More Take Advertising to the Next Level With Tokyo’s 3D Billboard

More on My Modern Met

Pizza Hut Offers To Print Résumés on Box and Deliver Them To Potential Employers
Swedish Armed Forces Campaign Champions LGBTQ+ Inclusivity and Pride
Watch How Vincent van Gogh and Frida Kahlo Would Deal With Client Feedback in Funny Ad Spoof
Powerful Ad Challenges Assumptions About People With Down Syndrome
Ingenious Measuring Cup for Instant Ramen Makes Cup Noodles Even Easier to Prepare
Bald Guy Shows Off Ingenious Wigs He Quickly and Easily Switches Between

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.