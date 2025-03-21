Artist Fabian Oefner explores the connection between time, space, and reality in his mind-bending works. The pieces, which range from dissected cameras to sliced sculptures, are the result of a highly methodical process in which he experiments and often collaborates with experts in various fields. Through this, new boundary-breaking pieces emerge. His VOLUMEN series reimagines brushstrokes and encourages us to think about them in ways we haven't before.

VOLUMEN is a series featuring 12 works that are a new chapter in Oefner’s “exploration of the boundaries of painting.” The pieces transform a flat, two-dimensional element into a sculptural, three-dimensional viewing experience. Oefner has fabricated clear resin boxes and placed vibrant, energetic brush strokes within them. Ribbons of blues, reds, oranges, and pinks twist and turn within the transparent form, allowing us to appreciate the gesture and color contained within a single stroke.

Beyond appreciation for the brushstroke itself, VOLUMEN raises other points that hearken back to the greater concepts in Oefner’s work. Creating a brushstroke is fleeting; it takes just a split second and then onto the next stroke. By encasing the strokes in resin, they're in suspended animation—essentially freezing them in time and space.

VOLUMEN was born out of Oefner’s appreciation of painting. “I have always been fascinated by the textural quality of paintings,” he states. “For me, experiencing works like de Kooning’s Door to the River or Pollock’s Lavender Mist has always been as much a tactile experience as a visual one. These paintings are almost like sculptures to me. What I am doing is removing the canvas entirely and lifting the paint into space, making its physicality completely tangible.”

Studio Oefner: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Studio Oefner.