Rare Photos of Frida Kahlo on Display in New York City

By Jessica Stewart on June 21, 2024
Rosa Covarrubias portrait of Frida Kahlo lying on the grass

Frida Kahlo, Xochimilco, Mexico” by Rosa Covarrubias, 1941

Visionary artist Frida Kahlo led a fascinating life that continues to capture the public's imagination. A new exhibition in New York City gives a deeper insight into all facets of her life by displaying nearly 50 photographs of the artist. FRIDA KAHLO, Forever Yours, on view at Throckmorton Fine Art, moves from her early photographs taken by family members to her iconic portraits by Nickolas Muray.

Along the way, we see her creative process as she poses in front of paintings, as well as intimate moments from her private life with her husband and fellow artist Diego Rivera. The photographs, which document her life from the time she was a toddler until just before her death, are just a small portion of Spencer Throckmorton's massive collection.

Throckmorton has been collecting photos of Kahlo since the 1970s, when he traveled to Mexico City in search of images of the iconic artist. Since then, his collection has grown to over 200 photographs, making his one of the most complete private collections documenting Kahlo's life.

To round out the exhibition, the gallery has also placed several drawings, a gouache original, and a blouse worn by the artist on display. This helps complete the visual biography of one of the 21st century's most influential artists.

FRIDA KAHLO, Forever Yours is on view at Throckmorton Fine Art in Manhattan until September 21, 2024.

An exhibition in New York City featuring nearly 50 photos of the iconic artist gives new insight into Frida Kahlo's life.

Frida Kahlo painting "The Two Fridas"

“Frida painting ‘The Two Fridas'” by Nickolas Muray, c. 1939

Frida Kahlo Wearing Tehuana Dress

“Frida Kahlo Wearing Tehuana Dress” by Bernard Silberstein, 1940

Sylvia Salmi photo of Frida Kahlo

“Frida Kahlo in thought” by Sylvia Salmi, 1944

Photo of Frida Kahlo painting by Bernic Kolko

“Frida Painting, Coyoacán” by Bernice Kolko, 1953

Frida Kahlo portrait by Nickolas Muray

“Frida with Olmeca Figurine, Coyoacán” by Nickolas Muray, 1939

Frida Kahlo sitting in front of cactus by Nickolas Muray

“Frida In Front Of Organ Cactus Fence, Atlavista” by Nickolas Muray, 1938/Printed 1991

Frida Kahlo with Magenta Rebozo by Nickolas Muray

“Frida Kahlo with Magenta Rebozo ‘Classic'” by Nickolas Muray, 1939

Nickolas Muray portrait of Frida Kahlo

“Frida, Pink/Green Blouse, Coyoacán” by Nickolas Muray, 1938

Portrait of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera by Martin Munkacsi

“Diego & Frida” by Martin Munkácsi, 1934

Frida Kahlo in Front of Proletarian Unity from the mural, "Portrait of America" for theNew Workers School

“Frida in Front of Proletarian Unity from the mural, “Portrait of America” for the
New Workers School, NY” by Lucienne Bloch, 1933

Frida Kahlp painting Me & My Parrots

“Frida painting ‘Me & my parrots'” by Nickolas Muray, 1930

Portrait of Frida Kahlo by Antonio Kahlo

“Frida Kahlo seated by phone” by Antonio Kahlo, 1949

Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo sitting on a terrace

“Diego and Frida on the Terrace” by Warren J. Vinton, Sept. 1930

Portait of Frida Kahlo holding a Cinzano bottle

“Frida with Cinzano Bottle” by Lucienne Bloch, 1935

Frida Kahlo with a doily on her head

“Frida with Doily on Head” by Lucienne Bloch, 1935

Portrait of Frida Kahlo at Casa Azul by Leo Matiz

“Frida Kahlo, Casa Azul, Coyoacán, Mexico” by Leo Matiz, 1944

Portrait of Frida Kahlo smoking a cigarette by Lola Álvarez Bravo

“Frida Kahlo in Studio” by Lola Álvarez Bravo, 1944

The Breton Portait of Frida Kahlo by Nickolas Muray

“Frida Kahlo, The Breton Portrait” by Nickolas Muray, 1939/Printed 1991

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
