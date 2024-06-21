Rare Photos of Frida Kahlo on Display in New York City

Visionary artist Frida Kahlo led a fascinating life that continues to capture the public's imagination. A new exhibition in New York City gives a deeper insight into all facets of her life by displaying nearly 50 photographs of the artist. FRIDA KAHLO, Forever Yours, on view at Throckmorton Fine Art, moves from her early photographs taken by family members to her iconic portraits by Nickolas Muray.

Along the way, we see her creative process as she poses in front of paintings, as well as intimate moments from her private life with her husband and fellow artist Diego Rivera. The photographs, which document her life from the time she was a toddler until just before her death, are just a small portion of Spencer Throckmorton's massive collection.

Throckmorton has been collecting photos of Kahlo since the 1970s, when he traveled to Mexico City in search of images of the iconic artist. Since then, his collection has grown to over 200 photographs, making his one of the most complete private collections documenting Kahlo's life.

To round out the exhibition, the gallery has also placed several drawings, a gouache original, and a blouse worn by the artist on display. This helps complete the visual biography of one of the 21st century's most influential artists.

FRIDA KAHLO, Forever Yours is on view at Throckmorton Fine Art in Manhattan until September 21, 2024.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Throckmorton Fine Art.

