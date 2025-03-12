Adobe Photoshop Has Finally Come to the iPhone, Boasting a Range of Features From the Desktop Version

Up until a few weeks ago, Adobe only offered the Photoshop Express app for smartphones. The app, though integrating features like sticker decorations, immersive filters, and animation effects, focused mostly on photo editing, forgoing more advanced tools and mechanics. On February 25, however, Adobe announced the release of a far more sophisticated Photoshop app for the iPhone, boasting many of the same features available on the application’s desktop version.

This new app will bring a range of Photoshop’s most “iconic image editing and design capabilities” to mobile devices, according to Adobe’s app announcement. These tools span everything from color correcting, layering, masking, blending, generative and content-aware fills, as well as removal, object selection, and spot healing brushes. More than 20,000 fonts will also be available, alongside access to a library of free Adobe Stock assets.

“Photoshop’s new app brings existing customers more flexibility with the ability to make edits anywhere, access their work on the go, capture ideas or dive into personal projects—all in the palm of their hands,” Adobe’s announcement reads.

In an effort to seamlessly introduce this new platform, Photoshop Mobile is compatible with all other Photoshop apps across desktops, the web, and iPads. This allows long-time users to “ideate, make lightweight edits on the go, and start personal projects whenever and wherever they want,” Adobe continues.

“Not all of Photoshop is in here, but we’re very confident in the foundations that we have that people are going to be able to use,” Matthew Richmond, VP of design for Creative Cloud Pro products and 3D at Adobe, tells Fast Company. “A big part of this is the focus on the next-gen users, the individuals where, in a lot of cases, [the phone is] their only computer.”

Though the Photoshop mobile app is free to download, a combined Photoshop Mobile and Web plan is available for $7.99 per month or $69.99 per year. This plan encompasses additional mobile features, access to Photoshop on the web, and a host of premium tools. Those currently subscribed to Photoshop are already granted access to Photoshop on iPhone at no extra cost.

Photoshop Mobile is now available for download via the Apple App Store, with a version for Android slated for later this year. To learn more, visit the Adobe website.

All images via Adobe.

