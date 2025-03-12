My Modern Met independently selects innovative art and design items. We may earn commissions on purchases made through our links. Learn more.

Home / Technology

Adobe Photoshop Has Finally Come to the iPhone, Boasting a Range of Features From the Desktop Version

By Eva Baron on March 12, 2025

Adobe has launched Photoshop Mobile for the iPhone.

Up until a few weeks ago, Adobe only offered the Photoshop Express app for smartphones. The app, though integrating features like sticker decorations, immersive filters, and animation effects, focused mostly on photo editing, forgoing more advanced tools and mechanics. On February 25, however, Adobe announced the release of a far more sophisticated Photoshop app for the iPhone, boasting many of the same features available on the application’s desktop version.

This new app will bring a range of Photoshop’s most “iconic image editing and design capabilities” to mobile devices, according to Adobe’s app announcement. These tools span everything from color correcting, layering, masking, blending, generative and content-aware fills, as well as removal, object selection, and spot healing brushes. More than 20,000 fonts will also be available, alongside access to a library of free Adobe Stock assets.

“Photoshop’s new app brings existing customers more flexibility with the ability to make edits anywhere, access their work on the go, capture ideas or dive into personal projects—all in the palm of their hands,” Adobe’s announcement reads.

In an effort to seamlessly introduce this new platform, Photoshop Mobile is compatible with all other Photoshop apps across desktops, the web, and iPads. This allows long-time users to “ideate, make lightweight edits on the go, and start personal projects whenever and wherever they want,” Adobe continues.

“Not all of Photoshop is in here, but we’re very confident in the foundations that we have that people are going to be able to use,” Matthew Richmond, VP of design for Creative Cloud Pro products and 3D at Adobe, tells Fast Company. “A big part of this is the focus on the next-gen users, the individuals where, in a lot of cases, [the phone is] their only computer.”

Though the Photoshop mobile app is free to download, a combined Photoshop Mobile and Web plan is available for $7.99 per month or $69.99 per year. This plan encompasses additional mobile features, access to Photoshop on the web, and a host of premium tools. Those currently subscribed to Photoshop are already granted access to Photoshop on iPhone at no extra cost.

Photoshop Mobile is now available for download via the Apple App Store, with a version for Android slated for later this year. To learn more, visit the Adobe website.

Photoshop Mobile is now available for iPhone via the Apple App Store.

The new mobile app boasts many of the same features as its desktop version, including color correcting, layering, masking, blending, and content-aware fills.

Adobe has launched Photoshop Mobile for the iPhone.

Adobe has launched Photoshop Mobile for the iPhone.

Adobe plans to develop and release Photoshop Mobile for Android devices later this year.

Adobe has launched Photoshop Mobile for the iPhone.

Adobe has launched Photoshop Mobile for the iPhone.

Adobe: Website | Instagram

All images via Adobe.

Related Articles:

Adobe Lightroom Adds ‘Texture’ Feature to Help Smooth Skin Instantly

Adobe After Effects Now Has Content-Aware Fill to Auto-Erase Unwanted Items in Videos

20 Gifts for Illustrators That Will Inspire Them To Keep Drawing

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Photographer Combines Infrared Photography, AI, and Augmented Reality for Moving Series on Marginalization [Interview]
Paul McCartney’s Never-Before-Seen Beatlemania Photographs Are Coming to Gagosian
CES 2025: AI-Enabled RVs Bring Together Sustainable Mobile Living With Spacious Luxury
Meet Neo the Humanoid Robot That Can Do All of Your Household Chores
Eerie Humanoid Robot Uses Synthetic Muscles With Hydraulic Fluid To Emulate Kicks and Twitches
Photographer Matches Iconic Music Photos With Real-Life Locations Where They Were Taken

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Pet Personalities Revealed Through Side-by-Side Photos of Dogs and Their Favorite Things
Photographer Playfully Reinterprets the World With an Ingenious Imagination
This App Shares a Work of Art and the Story Behind It Every Day
Annie Leibovitz and Lisa Saltzman Launch Inaugural Photography Prize Celebrating Emerging Photography Talent
CES 2025: Ingenious ‘Hormometer’ At-Home Device Lets You Track Hormone Levels Instantly
Ingenious At-Home Device Produces Water From Thin Air Thanks To NASA-Developed Technology

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.