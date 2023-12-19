Home / Books

Book Reveals Hundreds of Frida Kahlo’s Fascinating Personal Photography Collection

By Jessica Stewart on December 19, 2023
Frida Kahlo Painting

Frida painting a portrait of her father Guillermo, 1951 by Giséle Freund. (Photo: © 2010 Banco de México in its capacity as Trustee in the Trust relating to the Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo Museums)
Frida Kahlo was not only a great painter, but she was also a collector. When she died, much of this collection was placed into storage after certain objects were selected for display in her home-turned-museum, La Casa Azul. This included over 6,000 photographs that show Kahlo's interests, tastes, and the people she held most dear. Now, thanks to a newly reissued publication, the public can gain even more insight into her life.

Frida Kahlo: Her Photos, was originally published by Editorial RM in 2010 and had gone out of print. In the reissue, art lovers can once again enjoy hundreds of black-and-white images, many of which are annotated or contain notes. Given that Kahlo's father, Guillermo, was one of the most important photographers in early 20th-century Mexico, it should come as no surprise that she was meticulous about collecting images.

While many of the photographs were likely taken by Kahlo herself, and some of them are even signed by her, her collection consists of many great names in photography. This not only includes her father, but images by Man Ray, Edward Weston, Giséle Freud, Martin Munkacsi, Pierre Verger, and many others.

From intimate looks at her life with Diego Rivera to photos of her working on her art, Frida Kahlo: Her Photos is an incredible way to get to know the famed Mexican painter in a holistic way. The book is available in both English and Spanish on Bookshop, as well as on the Editorial RM website.

Frida Kahlo: Her Photos is a look at the Mexican painter's vast photographic collection.

Adolfo Best Maugard, María Luisa Cabrera de Block and Frida Kahlo, ca. 1945. (Photo: © 2010 Banco de México in its capacity as Trustee in the Trust relating to the Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo Museums)

Frida Kahlo - Her Photos

Her personal collection shows her interests and tastes, as well as intimate glimpses of daily life.

Portrait of General Emiliano Zapata in 1916

General Emiliano Zapata, with written dedication by him to Colonel Felix Rojas. November 1916 by H. J. Gutiérrez (Photo: © 2010 Banco de México in its capacity as Trustee in the Trust relating to the Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo Museums)

Frida Kahlo - Her Photos Frida Kahlo - Her Photos

Frida Kahlo - Her Photos

Revolutionaries (Photo: © 2010 Banco de México in its capacity as Trustee in the Trust relating to the Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo Museums)

The collection of over 6,000 photographs was shut away in storage following Kahlo's death.

Diego Rivera

Diego Rivera, 1933 by Esther Born (Photo: © 2010 Banco de México in its capacity as Trustee in the Trust relating to the Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo Museums)

Frida Kahlo - Her Photos

Diego Rivera's Eye

The Eye of Diego in 1936. (Photo: © 2010 Banco de México in its capacity as Trustee in the Trust relating to the Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo Museums)

Frida Kahlo - Her Photos

Diego Rivera with his models Nieves Orozco and Inesita(Photo: © 2010 Banco de México in its capacity as Trustee in the Trust relating to the Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo Museums)

Thanks to a reissue of its 2010 publication, Editorial RM is allowing the public to gain deeper insight into the painter's life.

Frida Kahlo - Her Photos

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Editorial RM.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian.
