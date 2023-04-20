Home / Quiz

How Much Do You Know About Frida Kahlo? [Quiz]

By Jessica Stewart on April 20, 2023
Frida Kahlo Quiz

This quiz was generated with the help of ChatGPT. Content was then revised and fact-checked by My Modern Met.

Frida Kahlo has become one of the most iconic artists of the 20th century. A constant flow of exhibitions, books, and merchandise keeps her legacy alive, but how much do you actually know about her life and her art? Put yourself to the test with our quiz about the famous artist.

Answer these 16 questions to see if you really are a Frida Kahlo expert or just are in love with her unique sense of style. Along the way, you'll learn more about her tumultuous life and her highly celebrated art.

So what are you waiting for? Get started, and then share your results. Remember, if you decide to give us your email address, you'll receive your results—as well as more info about Frida—straight to your inbox. But don't worry; it's not required.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.

