Photographer Matches Iconic Music Photos With Real-Life Locations Where They Were Taken

By Emma Taggart on February 24, 2025
"The Band Was Here" Photo series by Steve Birnbaum

Bruce Springsteen, August of 1979. (Original photo: Joel Bernstein)

Beyond their iconic sounds, famous bands and solo artists capture the essence of cultural movements and often create their own sort of time capsule. Just as powerful as their music, their portraits and personal photographs encapsulate an era, not to mention pivotal moments that define their careers. For an ongoing series, photographer Steve Birnbaum (of The Band Was Here on Instagram) decided to revisit the locations where musicians were photographed for album covers, press shots, or candid moments, meticulously aligning the original photo with its backdrop to capture the perfect shot of two slices of time within one frame.

By “revisiting music history one picture at a time,” Birnbaum brings legendary moments from the past into the present. The self-proclaimed “music explorer” begins with research, diving into archives to pinpoint the exact locations where the original photos were taken. He then travels to these locations, holding up the printed photo against the original background to create a perfectly aligned, satisfying image.

From Oasis in Central Park to The Notorious B.I.G. in Brooklyn, Birnbaum’s photos reveal that many iconic locations have remained largely unchanged since these legendary artists first posed there in the '90s. Some of his images even take us further back in time, like his recreation of The Doors' 1970 album cover for Morrison Hotel.

Birnbaum shares his fascinating images on Instagram, often revealing the stories behind the original photos or detailing his experience tracking down the locations. While visiting Dave Grohl's former home in 1993 to recreate a photo of Kurt Cobain taken by photographer Youri Lenquette, he unexpectedly met an elderly neighbor named Amelia, who had been there when Cobain tragically passed away.

“We got talking and she told me that she went over to Dave’s house the morning Kurt had died and told Dave about all the news trucks that were lined up in the neighborhood,” he reveals. “It was a bit surreal hearing this all and being taken back to that time and place. It quickly put into perspective for me on how real this was, how these were real people, and though it may seem like a long time ago, it really wasn’t.”

Check out some of Birnbaum images below and follow The Band Was Here on Instagram for even more.

Photographer Steve Birnbaum revisits the locations where musicians were photographed for album covers, press shots, and candid moments.

"The Band Was Here" Photo series by Steve Birnbaum

The Notorious B.I.G featured in a 1994 VIBE Magazine article.

"The Band Was Here" Photo series by Steve Birnbaum

Run-DMC and Beastie Boys (Original photo: Glen Friedman)

By lining up the original photo with its current-day backdrop, Birnbaum brings legendary moments from the past into the present.

"The Band Was Here" Photo series by Steve Birnbaum

Nirvana on August 28, 1993. (Original photo: Youri Lenquette)

"The Band Was Here" Photo series by Steve Birnbaum

Oasis at Strawberry Fields in Central Park, July 1994. (Original photo: Tom Sheehan)

Some photos reveal that many original locations have remained largely unchanged since these legendary artists first posed there.

"The Band Was Here" Photo series by Steve Birnbaum

Moby, Lower East Side NYC, 2004. (Original photo: Danny Clinch)

Each image transports you back to pivotal moments that shaped the lives and careers of legendary bands and solo artists.

"The Band Was Here" Photo series by Steve Birnbaum

Kurt Cobain & Dave Grohl. (Original photo: Jennifer Finch)

"The Band Was Here" Photo series by Steve Birnbaum

The Roots photographed in 1994 for VIBE magazine. (Original photo: Eric Johnson)

"The Band Was Here" Photo series by Steve Birnbaum

The White Stripes, 2000. (Original photo: Ewen Spencer)

"The Band Was Here" Photo series by Steve Birnbaum

Amy Winehouse. (Original photo: Patrick Morgan)

"The Band Was Here" Photo series by Steve Birnbaum

Paramore, 2006/07. (Original photo: Scarlet Page)

"The Band Was Here" Photo series by Steve Birnbaum

Green Day walking around NYC in 1994. (Original photo: Ken Schles)

"The Band Was Here" Photo series by Steve Birnbaum

Eric B. & Rakim, 1987. (Original photo: Scott Wipperman)

"The Band Was Here" Photo series by Steve Birnbaum

Elliott Smith, October 1997.

"The Band Was Here" Photo series by Steve Birnbaum

Tom Waits, 1985. (Original photo: Robert Frank)

"The Band Was Here" Photo series by Steve Birnbaum

The Counting Crows, 2007. (Original photo: Danny Clinch)

"The Band Was Here" Photo series by Steve Birnbaum

Bon Jovi on the cover of his debut album, released January 23, 1984. (Original Photo: Geoffrey Thomas)

"The Band Was Here" Photo series by Steve Birnbaum

Nas, 1996, NYC. (Original photo: Atsuko Tanaka)

"The Band Was Here" Photo series by Steve Birnbaum

The Doors’ 1970 album, Morrison Hotel. (Original photo: Henry Diltz)

Steve Birnbaum: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Steve Birnbaum.

