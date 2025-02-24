Photographer Matches Iconic Music Photos With Real-Life Locations Where They Were Taken

Beyond their iconic sounds, famous bands and solo artists capture the essence of cultural movements and often create their own sort of time capsule. Just as powerful as their music, their portraits and personal photographs encapsulate an era, not to mention pivotal moments that define their careers. For an ongoing series, photographer Steve Birnbaum (of The Band Was Here on Instagram) decided to revisit the locations where musicians were photographed for album covers, press shots, or candid moments, meticulously aligning the original photo with its backdrop to capture the perfect shot of two slices of time within one frame.

By “revisiting music history one picture at a time,” Birnbaum brings legendary moments from the past into the present. The self-proclaimed “music explorer” begins with research, diving into archives to pinpoint the exact locations where the original photos were taken. He then travels to these locations, holding up the printed photo against the original background to create a perfectly aligned, satisfying image.

From Oasis in Central Park to The Notorious B.I.G. in Brooklyn, Birnbaum’s photos reveal that many iconic locations have remained largely unchanged since these legendary artists first posed there in the '90s. Some of his images even take us further back in time, like his recreation of The Doors' 1970 album cover for Morrison Hotel.

Birnbaum shares his fascinating images on Instagram, often revealing the stories behind the original photos or detailing his experience tracking down the locations. While visiting Dave Grohl's former home in 1993 to recreate a photo of Kurt Cobain taken by photographer Youri Lenquette, he unexpectedly met an elderly neighbor named Amelia, who had been there when Cobain tragically passed away.

“We got talking and she told me that she went over to Dave’s house the morning Kurt had died and told Dave about all the news trucks that were lined up in the neighborhood,” he reveals. “It was a bit surreal hearing this all and being taken back to that time and place. It quickly put into perspective for me on how real this was, how these were real people, and though it may seem like a long time ago, it really wasn’t.”

Check out some of Birnbaum images below and follow The Band Was Here on Instagram for even more.

Photographer Steve Birnbaum revisits the locations where musicians were photographed for album covers, press shots, and candid moments.

By lining up the original photo with its current-day backdrop, Birnbaum brings legendary moments from the past into the present.

Some photos reveal that many original locations have remained largely unchanged since these legendary artists first posed there.

Each image transports you back to pivotal moments that shaped the lives and careers of legendary bands and solo artists.

Steve Birnbaum: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Steve Birnbaum.

Related Articles :

Iconic Album Covers Are Reimagined With Social Distancing in Mind

Senior Citizens Recreate Iconic Music Album Covers While in Quarantine

Dad Uses Photoshop to Recreate Album Covers with His Sons

Famous Album Covers Pasted into Exact Locations in Google Street View