Hand-Painted Glass Mugs Colorfully Celebrate the Beauty of Insects and Flowers

By Emma Taggart on February 1, 2021
Glass Painting on Mugs by ArtMasha

Glass painting is an age-old craft that was traditionally used to decorate the windows of Medieval cathedrals. However, modern-day Ukraine-based artist Maria (of ArtMasha) puts a contemporary spin on the art form. She uses 3D glass objects as her canvas, transforming otherwise mundane items into colorful works of art. She creates hand-painted glass mugs that celebrate the beauty of nature.

From flowers and leaves to butterflies and beetles, Maria meticulously paints all kinds of vibrant motifs onto mugs and other types of drinking glasses. Each element is rendered in glossy, translucent hues and outlined in gold, non-toxic paint. Similarly to stained-glass windows, vibrant patterns are reflected onto nearby surfaces when sunlight hits one of Maria’s creations. “I love working with glass very much because of the play of light and colored glass,” says Maria. “It's so magic and awesome!”

For Maria, making art is a way to feel connected to nature. “My art is how I find peace and grounding when wanderlust is getting the best of me,” she says. “I try to make my art filled with the energy that will bring people a sense of happiness and joy. The greatest pleasure for me is when people are looking at or using my works and feel the love, happiness and smile.”

Check out Maria’s hand-painted mugs below; and if you want your own, head on over to her Etsy shop.

Glass painting artist Maria (of ArtMasha) creates mugs inspired by nature.

Glass Painting on Mugs by ArtMasha

Each delicate motif is hand-painted using non-toxic pigments.

Glass Painting on Mugs by ArtMashaGlass Painting on Mugs by ArtMashaHand-Painted Glass Mugs by ArtMashaHand-Painted Glass Mugs by ArtMashaGlass Painting on Mugs by ArtMashaGlass Painting on Mugs by ArtMashaGlass Painting on Mugs by ArtMasha

The vibrant colors are reflected when hit by sunlight.

Glass Painting on Mugs by ArtMasha

Each one-of-a-kind piece can be customized.

Hand-Painted Glass Mugs by ArtMasha

Maria paints onto all kinds of drinking glass.

Hand-Painted Glass Mugs by ArtMashaHand-Painted Glass Mugs by ArtMashaHand-Painted Glass by ArtMashaHand-Painted Glass Mugs by ArtMashaHand-Painted Glass Mugs by ArtMashaArtMasha: Etsy | Facebook | Instagram
h/t: [So Super Awesome]

All images via ArtMasha.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
