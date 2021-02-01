Glass painting is an age-old craft that was traditionally used to decorate the windows of Medieval cathedrals. However, modern-day Ukraine-based artist Maria (of ArtMasha) puts a contemporary spin on the art form. She uses 3D glass objects as her canvas, transforming otherwise mundane items into colorful works of art. She creates hand-painted glass mugs that celebrate the beauty of nature.

From flowers and leaves to butterflies and beetles, Maria meticulously paints all kinds of vibrant motifs onto mugs and other types of drinking glasses. Each element is rendered in glossy, translucent hues and outlined in gold, non-toxic paint. Similarly to stained-glass windows, vibrant patterns are reflected onto nearby surfaces when sunlight hits one of Maria’s creations. “I love working with glass very much because of the play of light and colored glass,” says Maria. “It's so magic and awesome!”

For Maria, making art is a way to feel connected to nature. “My art is how I find peace and grounding when wanderlust is getting the best of me,” she says. “I try to make my art filled with the energy that will bring people a sense of happiness and joy. The greatest pleasure for me is when people are looking at or using my works and feel the love, happiness and smile.”

Check out Maria’s hand-painted mugs below; and if you want your own, head on over to her Etsy shop.

Glass painting artist Maria (of ArtMasha) creates mugs inspired by nature.

Each delicate motif is hand-painted using non-toxic pigments.

The vibrant colors are reflected when hit by sunlight.

Each one-of-a-kind piece can be customized.

Maria paints onto all kinds of drinking glass.

ArtMasha: Etsy | Facebook | Instagram

h/t: [So Super Awesome]

All images via ArtMasha.

