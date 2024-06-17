Hybrid Art Featuring Brushstroke Paintings With Biological Sculptures Wrapped Around Them

Merging painting and sculpture, Anastasia Komar‘s mixed-media artwork is hypnotic. Komar's unique vision stems from her background in architecture and environmental design, and she considers her work an intersection of art and contemporary bioengineering. Her abstract acrylic paintings are enhanced by sinuous polymer sculptures that wrap around the canvas.

These sculptures are inspired by the colors and textures Komar sees when exploring life through electron microscopy. These forms are then interpreted by the artist and fused with her acrylic paintings for a unique, hybrid piece of art. While technology and science certainly influence her work, Komar is also interested in seeing how these fields intersect with mythology and religion.

To that end, her sculptures take on three distinct forms—biomechanical, mythological, and mammalian. This choice is purposeful, and rooted in history.

“Early naturalists, who illustrated and cataloged living creatures, aimed to comprehend and immortalize life through their observations and explorations, believing that illustrating and cataloging would serve as crucial means to give enduring life to collected material,” Komar told Designboom. “Their archives were a source of knowledge for a new generation of explorers, and I see myself as following in their footsteps.”

Komar's painting style is also influenced by the past, as she's particularly enamored with the work of early Pointillists. This influence shines through in the delicate markings that she places on the canvas, using them to create a sense of movement. The softness of these paintings also serves to counterbalance the hardness of the polymer sculptures, and creates a wonderful textural juxtaposition.

Artist Anastasia Komar merges painting and sculpture to create unique hybrid artworks.

She views her work as an intersection of art and contemporary bioengineering.

Her abstract canvases, painting in acrylic, are enveloped by sinuous polymer sculptures.

The soft strokes of her paintbrush create contrast with the hardness of sculptures that mimic glass and metal.

