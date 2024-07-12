Home / Design

Hokusai’s Iconic ‘The Great Wave off Kanagawa’ Is Featured on Japanese Banknotes

By Sarah Currier on July 12, 2024
The Great Wave

Photo: Aude via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Any list of the greatest works of Japanese art would be remiss to not mention The Great Wave Off Kanagawa by Katsushika Hokusai. The woodblock print is one of the most recognizable pieces of art in the world, and depicts Mount Fuji in vivid color framed by a large, swelling wave, earning the print its name. Now, the image is being recognized as a staple of Japanese art and culture in a new way—by being placed on the ¥1,000 banknote.

The new ¥1,000 banknote is joined by updated versions of the ¥5,000 and ¥10,000 bills as well. All of the new designs officially went into circulation on July 3, 2024, meaning that both locals and tourists will likely be seeing a lot more of The Great Wave in their lives. This is also the first time the artwork will feature on a Japanese banknote, making the occasion all the more special. The ¥1,000 banknote is extremely common in Japan and is worth approximately US$6.20.

It is customary for the Bank of Japan to create new banknote designs every time a new emperor ascends the throne. Since the current emperor began his rule in May 2019, the project has been underway for five years, and The Great Wave design is likely to remain through the end of his reign. The last time this particular banknote was revised was nearly 20 years ago and featured a picture of Japanese bacteriologist Noguchi Hideyo, who is best known for his work on identifying syphilis as the cause of progressive paralytic disease.

This ¥1,000 note also features a bacteriologist, Kitasato Shibasaburō, on the front. Shibasaburō co-discovered the infectious agent of bubonic plague during an outbreak in 1894. Hokusai’s Great Wave appears on the back of the paper currency. This new design also marks the first time that advanced anti-counterfeiting technology is embedded into Japan's banknotes. They feature watermarks and 3D holograms.

Despite the excitement around these new note designs, old currency will remain usable for the foreseeable future. By March 2025, though, the Japanese government says that nearly 7.5 billion new banknotes will have been printed.

Japan released new banknote designs on July 3, 2024.

The ¥1,000 banknote features Hokusai’s The Great Wave off Kanagawa on the back.

h/t: [Open Culture]

Related Articles:

Older Versions of Hokusai’s ‘Great Wave’ Show Its Surprising Evolution Over Time

LEGO Kit Lets People Make Their Own Version of Hokusai’s ‘The Great Wave’

Hokusai’s ‘The Great Wave’ Takes Over Facades of Residential Towers in Moscow

Sarah Currier

Sarah Currier is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in central Iowa, she is currently enrolled at Iowa State University and is working toward a BA in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in English. She loves all things creative, and when she’s not writing, you can find her immersed in the worlds of television, film, and literature.
Read all posts from Sarah Currier
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Talented Welder Makes Working Aircraft Carrier Replica for His Children
Scientists 3D Print LEGO Bricks Made From Meteorite Dust To Test Building on the Moon
15th-Century Monk Crowdsourced Info to Create Shockingly Accurate World Map
Watch a Clever Designer Turn a Walnut Into a Bluetooth Speaker
Watch How This Artisan Turns a Single Sheet of Gold Into an Ornate Teapot
Cara, the Anti-AI Social Media Platform for Artists, Sees an Explosion of Users

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Hybrid Art Featuring Brushstroke Paintings With Biological Sculptures Wrapped Around Them
Artist Creates Larger-Than-Life Paintings Emerging From Giant Brushstrokes
Immersive Exhibition Tells the Story of Bees Through Sights, Sounds, and Smells
Explore and Download 131,000 Maps from Vast Online Archive
Miniature Artist Transforms Household Objects Into Tiny Scenes Full of Whimsy and Wonder
Polish Museum Gets Mysterious Package in the Mail With Missing Tiles From the 17th Century

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.