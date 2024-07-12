Any list of the greatest works of Japanese art would be remiss to not mention The Great Wave Off Kanagawa by Katsushika Hokusai. The woodblock print is one of the most recognizable pieces of art in the world, and depicts Mount Fuji in vivid color framed by a large, swelling wave, earning the print its name. Now, the image is being recognized as a staple of Japanese art and culture in a new way—by being placed on the ¥1,000 banknote.

The new ¥1,000 banknote is joined by updated versions of the ¥5,000 and ¥10,000 bills as well. All of the new designs officially went into circulation on July 3, 2024, meaning that both locals and tourists will likely be seeing a lot more of The Great Wave in their lives. This is also the first time the artwork will feature on a Japanese banknote, making the occasion all the more special. The ¥1,000 banknote is extremely common in Japan and is worth approximately US$6.20.

It is customary for the Bank of Japan to create new banknote designs every time a new emperor ascends the throne. Since the current emperor began his rule in May 2019, the project has been underway for five years, and The Great Wave design is likely to remain through the end of his reign. The last time this particular banknote was revised was nearly 20 years ago and featured a picture of Japanese bacteriologist Noguchi Hideyo, who is best known for his work on identifying syphilis as the cause of progressive paralytic disease.

This ¥1,000 note also features a bacteriologist, Kitasato Shibasaburō, on the front. Shibasaburō co-discovered the infectious agent of bubonic plague during an outbreak in 1894. Hokusai’s Great Wave appears on the back of the paper currency. This new design also marks the first time that advanced anti-counterfeiting technology is embedded into Japan's banknotes. They feature watermarks and 3D holograms.

Despite the excitement around these new note designs, old currency will remain usable for the foreseeable future. By March 2025, though, the Japanese government says that nearly 7.5 billion new banknotes will have been printed.

Japan released new banknote designs on July 3, 2024.

The ¥1,000 banknote features Hokusai’s The Great Wave off Kanagawa on the back.

h/t: [Open Culture]

